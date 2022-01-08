The Australian Tennis Federation warned last November that the viability of the Australian Open depended on the players who had not been vaccinated could enter the country to compete in the tournament, according to a letter released this Saturday by local means.

In the letter written by the head of Tennis Australia, Craig Tiley, to the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) – in which not named Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic– it was requested that the players with a recent covid-19 infection or single dose of the vaccine could be exempt of the immigration rules that require that people who arrive in the country be fully vaccinated.

“The treatment of players who fall into one of these categories is critical to the viability of the Australian Open“Tiley wrote, according to the November 10 text accessed by the Sidney Morning Herald and The Age newspapers.

The letter has been published amid the controversy surrounding the cancellation of Djokovic’s visa to enter Australia, that he was not able to adequately justify the reason why I was not vaccinated, according to authorities.

The world’s number one, found isolated in a hotel from the australian city waiting for you a court decides This Monday about his deportation, he arrived in the oceanic country on Wednesday night with a medical exemption that allowed him defend your title at the Australian Open without being vaccinated.

The dispute over the medical exemptions granted by Tennis Australia and the regional government of Victoria, where the tournament is held, have led the Executive of Canberra to investigate similar permissions awarded to other people participating in the tournament in Melbourne, which will take place between January 17 and 30.

As was made public this Friday, the Australian authoritiesyes they have cancelled for the same reasons as Djokovic the visa for Czech tennis player Renata Vorácová, who was already in the country and had played a preparation match prior to the Australian Open.