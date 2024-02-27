The Australian police reported this Tuesday, February 27, that they are investigating Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift; affectionately known by swifters as Papa Swift, for allegedly attacking a paparazi who was chasing the singer in Sydney, just after closing her last concert in the oceanic country, which she has already left. In a statement, the police of the Australian state of New South Wales assure that they “have been informed that a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at the Neutral Bay pier at around 2:00 a.m. before leave the place.” Although the police note does not identify those involved, The Australian media pointed out the singer's father as the alleged aggressor, an altercation that was also confirmed by the fact that the artist's representative gave his version of the events.

Although no details have been given about the circumstances under which the incident occurred, neither of the two involved has required medical attention. The alleged victim, identified by Australian agents as Ben McDonald, stated that Swift's father “punched” him. “He was chasing Taylor. She got off a yacht in Neutral Bay and walked along the dock with an umbrella over her head and a couple of security guards standing around her. The security people pushed us with their umbrellas. “Then her father decided to punch me,” McDonald said. in statements to the newspaper The Sydney Morning Herald. “It was a surprise. There was no need for that, security had everything under control. Now, I will leave it in the hands of the police,” he added. Furthermore, the paparazi, who has been photographing celebrities, He assured that “this is the kind of nonsense I could expect.” “In 23 years she had never seen anything like it. “Taylor got off the yacht and walked towards the security guards who were throwing umbrellas in our faces.” McDonald has assured the Australian media that he has “very painful bumps on the left side of his face.”

More information

For his part, the singer's representative He stated in a statement sent to the American magazine People that “two individuals were violently pushing towards Taylor, grabbing her security personnel and risking throwing a team member into the water.” In addition, another member of the singer's team has assured in the Daily Mail that the photographers “were being aggressive.” McDonald described these statements as “garbage” and assured the Australian newspaper that the representative's version is a “hoax” and an attempt to “change the narrative of events.”

Taylor Swift's father has accompanied his daughter on tour so far, The Eras Tour, and his fans have praised him, for handing out sandwiches in the middle of the show. Additionally, during the Australian concerts he walked the floor handing out VIP passes so some lucky fans had access to better seats. Taylor Swift, an artist who has won 12 Grammy Awards, has given seven concerts between February 16 and 26 in the Australian cities of Sydney and Melbourne as part of her tour. The interpreter of Fearless (Intrepidate), who was joined in Australia by her boyfriend, American football player Travis Kelce, will continue the Asian tour with six concerts in Singapore between March 2 and 9, before making the jump to Europe.