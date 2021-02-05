The coronavirus could not stop what the calendar marked; not a positive case in one of the official hotels this week either. This Friday, the Australian Open that will take place in Melbourne from 8 to 21 was raffled. And luck determined that, unfailingly, one of six Argentines in competition on the road after the first round.

Federico Delbonis (77 °) and Juan Ignacio Londero (81 °) will meet in the debut, in which it will represent the fourth duel between the two, a record that for now has in front of the Cordovan. The first clash occurred precisely in Córdoba, in 2019, when in the semifinals the Topito he prevailed and then won his first title. In 2020, they met again in Kitzbuhel, with the victory of the native of Azul, while at Roland Garros the victory of Jesús María.

Thus, in the first round there will be one Argentine less in the tournament, something that will be repeated in the next instance if Diego Schwartzman manages to win in his debut, since then he will face the winner of Londero-Delbonis.

The Small will have an accessible start: collide with the Swede Elias ymer, who reached the Grand Slam through qualifying in Doha. 24-year-old of Ethiopian descent, the European is currently 204th in the world, although he was 105th in the ranking in 2018, when an elbow injury forced him to undergo surgery and lose valuable time on the circuit.

Number 9 in the world and seeded in eighth place due to the absence of Roger Federer, Schwartzman could find himself in a hypothetical quarter-final duel with Austrian Dominic Thiem (3rd). If he succeeds, he will represent his best performance in Australia, where he reached the round of 16 in 2018 and 2020. If he is placed in the semifinals, meanwhile, Novak Djokovic appears on that side of the table.

Guido Pella, the second best-placed Argentine player in the ranking (44th), will appear against the Croatian Borna Coric, 25th in the world and always complicated. They have not been in a tournament since 2017, when in Chengdu (China) the Bahian won in straight sets on hard court.

Perhaps the most complicated debut will be that of Federico Coria (92 °), who will face the Canadian Milos raonic, 15th in the ranking, where he was third in 2016, the year in which he was also a finalist at Wimbledon.

In the women’s draw, Nadia Podoroska (47 ° WTA) will start her third Grand Slam –the first from the main draw– against the American Christina Mchale, 28 years old and 82nd in the ranking, in the first confrontation between the two. Then, in case of advancing, the Rosario could collide with the Croatian Donna Vekic (24 years; 32 °) and in a possible third round with Sofia Kenin, defending champion and number four in the world.

In general terms, the draw was benevolent with the Spanish Rafael Nadal, since You won’t find a Top 20 member until fourth, where Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (6th) would wait for him. In the semifinals his rival would be the Russian Daniil Medvedev (4th). His sights are set on breaking the greatest of records and surpassing the Swiss Roger Federer, who has twenty, as the tennis player with the greatest number of Grand Slam titles.

While Djokovic, a great favorite for the title for having lifted this crown eight times, coincided in the same part of the table with the reigning US Open champion, Thiem, the German Alexander Zverev and the Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

Among the favorites of the women’s team, the defending champion, the American Sofia Kenin (4th), will make her quiet debut against the Australian Maddison Inglis (130th, guest). Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (5th) and world number 1 Ashleigh Barty in the semifinals should be found in the quarterfinals.

Simona Halep (2nd) will face the local Lizette Cabrera (140 °), coming from the classification. In the quarterfinals, he could meet legend Serena Williams (11th), who is seeking her 24th major title to equal Margaret Court’s record.

As for the Japanese Naomi Osaka (3rd), winner in Melbourne in 2019 and winner of the last US Open, she will debut against the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (39th).

The draw did not have its trademark brilliance of every year and was held solely in the presence of tournament director Craig Tiley.