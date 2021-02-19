Today the finals of the Australian Open start. The women’s final is played today and tomorrow it will be the men’s final turn. Eurosport continues coverage of the Grand Slam. So far, the average audience of the first rounds on Eurosport 1 has increased by 41% compared to 2020, in the 11 European countries where the channel is present. The meeting between Nadal and Tsitsipas brought together 93,000 spectators on average.

Today, starting at 9:30, the women’s final between Jennifer Brady and Naomi Osaka will start. Tomorrow will come the match between Djokovic and Medvedev, also at 9:30. Eurosport will have its usual team of commentators, in addition to the analysis of experts such as Àlex Corretja, Boris Becker, Mats Wilander and Tim Henman. Through AS.com you can follow both games live, with minute by minute and the best plays of the finals.

LaLiga Santander

The matches start from 2:00 p.m., with Elche-Eibar. In the afternoon, from 4:15 p.m., Atlético de Madrid-Levante, at 6:30 p.m., Valencia-Celta turn and at 9:00 p.m., Valladolid-Real Madrid. Everyone in Movistar LaLiga.

LaLiga SmartBank

LaLiga SmartBank starts at 4:00 p.m., with Espanyol-Sabadell. Later, at 18:15, Albacete-Sporting (#Vamos) and at 20:30, Las Palmas-Cartagena. All the games, in Movistar LaLiga.

Premier League

The Premier is broadcast exclusively on DAZN. At 1:30 p.m., Southampton-Chelsea, at 4:00 p.m. it will be Burnley-West Bromwich. Then Liverpool-Everton at 6:30 p.m. and Fulham-Sheffield at 9:00 p.m.