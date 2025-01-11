Tennis
With Sinner in a hypothetical final, the Spaniard longs to finally triumph in Melbourne, where he has never made it past the quarterfinals, to be the youngest to complete the big four
It is the most uncertain Grand Slam of the year since there have only been weeks of filming and competitive launch. The preseason that everyone has been able to do at home after the break and Christmas, and a couple of preparatory tournaments…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Australian #Open #Alcarazs #frontier #historical #record
Leave a Reply