Known as the “Man with the golden arm,” the Australian James Harrison saved more than 2 million babies during his almost nine decades of life thanks to the continuous donation of his blood, which contained a precious antibody to combat a rare disease.

The Australian, who between the age of majority and until 81 years old came more than 1,170 times to donate his plasma, died at age 88 in mid -February, Australia Red Cross communicated on Saturday.

Harrison’s determination for sharing his precious blood emerged at age 14, when he was subjected to lung surgery received numerous plasma transfusions.

Harrison’s blood, who never failed an appointment to donate, contained anti-D, an antibody that protects the fetuses from a deadly blood disorder called helytic disease of the newborn (EHRN).

The plasma donated by Harrison served to create vaccines against EHRN, a blood disorder by which a pregnant mother produces antibodies that pass from the placenta and reach the red blood cells of the fetus, causing, sometimes, her death.

“I was very proud to have saved so many lives, without any cost or pain (…) He always said that it does not hurt and that the life that Salves could be yours,” said his daughter Trecey Mellowhip in the death statement, published on Saturday.

Trecey herself and two great-grandsons of Harrison are among the more than 2 million babies who received the anti-D vaccine.

“As a beneficiary of Anti-D, he has left behind a family that perhaps had not existed without his valuable donations (…) made him happy to know that there were many families like ours who had survived thanks to his generosity,” said the daughter.

On the other hand, Stephen Cornelissen, director of the Red Cross Cross Collection Department Australia, described Harrison as a “generous man, who promised to dedicate his entire life to the donation.”

Harrison died naturally on February 17 while he was in an elder center north of Sydney.