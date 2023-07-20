One of the crew members of the Mexican tuna boat that Tim Shaddock rescued —the Australian castaway lost for three months in the Eastern Pacific seas— adopted in recent days Pretty, the dog that accompanied him on the odyssey. Genaro Rosales, the ship’s fisherman, took care of the animal after the rescue. Shaddock offered her the adoption at that time, so that she would have a place where she could “be at ease.” “Pretty He had a wound in his armpit and I and a companion treated him. He [Shaddock] he saw me, and immediately asked me if I liked dogs”, the fisherman recounted in an interview published this Thursday in Millennium.

Rosales has explained that the dog had suffered a lot during the time that the sailor and she were at sea. Shaddock had adopted Pretty before leaving, in Mexico. He began the journey on his catamaran, the Aloha Toa, from the port of La Paz (Baja California Sur). The idea was to reach French Polynesia, a journey of more than 6,000 kilometers. But a hurricane ripped the sail off the boat, and the engine stopped working. The boat drifted with the Australian sailor and her dog in it. On July 12, a helicopter from the ship Maria Deliawhich was flying over the waters of the Eastern Pacific in search of schools of tuna, found the catamaran.

“[Bella] have a tic nervous about the stress on his leg. When he falls asleep, his little leg jumps,” Rosales, 48, described. Shaddock proposed to adopt her: “He asked me if I would like to stay with her, because he saw that I cared for her and loved her.” He was not the only one of the crew who wanted to welcome the animal, but Pretty chose him. The tuna vessel arrived on the coast of Manzanillo, in Colima, last Tuesday. The dog and Shaddock made landfall for the first time in three months. That same day, the sailor spoke of the importance that he had had Pretty on her odyssey: “She is Mexican and her spirit is from this country.”

the ship Maria Delia he was fishing tuna for two months in the Pacific. A usual duration in this type of expeditions, according to what the president of Grupomar (the company that owns the tuna boat), Antonio Suárez, told this newspaper. Rosales will now lead to Pretty to the coastal city of Mazatlán, in Sinaloa, where he keeps another dog, vincent. The fisherman will return to the sea in two weeks.

Australia, Shaddock’s home country, has several restrictive measures for the importation of dogs and cats, which go through a minimum of 10 days of quarantine and the request of several tests, due to the risks that rabies can pose. The country excludes some territories for this quarantine period: Cocos Islands (an external territory of Australia), New Zealand and Norfolk Island (also in Australia). Those interested in importing dogs must present the information and evidence in the process to evaluate their conditions. Lack of this type of information can lead to authorities placing animals in longer quarantine, further testing, export, or even euthanasia.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country