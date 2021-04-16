For the second time this year, this Sunday the tolls of the Buenos Aires highways. In January there was an adjustment of 55% and now it is added another 25%. In this way, the accumulated increase in the first four months of 2021 will reach 80%.

The increase covers the 25 de Mayo, Perito Moreno, Illia and Alberti highways and the Paseo del Bajo. Due to the economic crisis deepened by the pandemic, the rate was frozen since January 2019, when it had risen around 35%.

On January 9 of this year, finally, the 55% increase was made effective. And after the public hearing that was held on April 9, the Buenos Aires Executive decided that this new increase, now of 25%, goes into effect on Sunday.

“After a public hearing was held on April 9, in which a 25% update was proposed in the TelePASE rate, on Sunday, April 18, the value of tolls on the City’s highways will increase. This implies what a light in rush hour you will pay an additional $ 8 in Alberti, an additional $ 12 in Illia and about $ 30 more on Autopista 25 de Mayo and Perito Moreno“, says the statement from AUSA, the Buenos Aires government company that manages the city’s highways.

At the time, AUSA had stated that the adjustment in rates was necessary because the values ​​were out-of-date with operating costs.

The tariff table from this Sunday will be the following. During rush hour, on the freeways May 25 and Perito Moreno will go from paying $ 118.58 to $ 148.22. In the Illia, the jump will be $ 48.83 to $ 61.03. At the toll Alberti increases from $ 33.48 to $ 41.85.

Peak hours are Monday through Friday from 7am to 11am and from 4pm to 8pm, both ways. And on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 11 to 15 towards Province and from 17 to 21 towards the center.

In the non-peak time slots $ 104.63 will have to be paid on the 25 de Mayo and Perito Moreno highways; 43.59 in the Illia, and $ 33.13 in the Alberti toll.

Meanwhile, heavy traffic or long-distance buses that use the Paseo del Bajo will go from paying $ 108.50 to $ 135.63. In this case, it is a single rate for all schedules.

Since this year, the AUSA highways have a single rate table to pay with TelePASE, which is now mandatory. 85% of users adhere to this system. And those who are not yet can sign up for free.

Users who circulate on the Buenos Aires highways without Telepase they must pay an administrative fee which is equivalent to twice the value of the corresponding rate for the time, the station and its category.

In AUSA they explain that the new rate update will allow to continue with the maintenance plan not only the toll roads, which total 29 kilometers, but also the free ones, which total another 21 kilometers. They are the Dellepiane, from General Paz to Lacarra in both directions; Frondizi (July 9, south); Cantilo; Lugones and AU7 Cámpora.

On these expressways, road resurfacing, lighting of the different sections, demarcations, defenses and bridges, roads and joints, and fences are carried out.

According to AUSA, part of the Illia highway has been repaved so far in 2021, work has been carried out on the AU 25 de Mayo Metrobus and the AU6 Perito Moreno has begun to be repaved.

How to join TelePASE

Adherence to TelePASE is free. It can be managed from www.telepase.com.ar and by WhatsApp, by sending a message to 11-2372-7757. From there you can choose the delivery mode of the device. It can be withdrawn in the cabins of the network (in the Buenos Aires highways they are signposted with the yellow sign “Withdraw your TelePASE”), as long as the adhesion has been made via the web previously.

Membership can also be done through the Mercado Pago app and, in this case, to obtain the TelePASE device, enter the Official Store in Mercado Libre and receive it at home in less than 24 hours.

