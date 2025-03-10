Aurax It is thrown into the world. The Startup Catalan wants to export to all corners Mouthxthe oral controller through which people with reduced mobility can handle any device that has Bluetooth connection. Initially, marketing will begin in Europe. The presale will result in approximately 20 days.

Narcís Codinafounder of Aurax, attends electionomista.es After the presentation of the device in the 4yfn Barcelonaon the Mobile World Congress scenario, and explains that the recently closed company a final financing round close to one million euros with valuation post money of five million of five million euros. This is the economic amount in which the value of a startup is estimated after the realization of a round. It has also received Acció funds, the Agency for the Competitiveness of the Company of the Generalitat of Catalonia, in the form of a lost grace and coinversion.

Codina details that Aurax was born from her own capital, but that after the first year she had the support of a group of six investors, among which stand out Ellis Fuller and Quique Martínez. Fuller was the Founder of SCRM, who was later absorbed by the Lidl supermarket chain to turn it into his HUB International Consumer Digitization and Intelligence. For its part, Martínez is CEO of Planin Concepts.

Other uses of Mouthx

More recently has entered as one of the project investors Victor Julia Dotwhich exercises as co-fount and is leading the market output (Go-to-Market in the jargon) of Mouthx. In the first European phase, the device will be released without the need to be classified as Medical Device (health product). In fact, the commercialization through its own website without the need for a distributor. The client must go to his dentist to perform a scanner, as if it were an orthodontics.

However, Codina’s ambition is large and plans that the device also serves other groups such as creatives. “We have created the most powerful controller in the market and there will be many users who want to free themselves from the hands,” he says.

Customizable for each user

The controller is configurable and customizable for each user. The customization process consists of an emouth and teeth morphology mouth scanningwhich is subsequently shared with Aurax through its website for manufacturing. The design is discreetly integrated into the face and allows you to speak naturally while used. Currently, more than 100 million people worldwide lack mobility in the upper limbs, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

He Vall d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona He has launched a pilot study to analyze the ease of use and safety of this controller. Four people with reduced mobility in upper limbs and with multiple sclerosis have been part of the study, where, through interviews and questionnaires, the research team will study the real benefits that Mouthx provides.