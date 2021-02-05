The aunt of the actor Vitaly Alshansky Eleanor Shashkova told the details about his death, the TV channel reports “360”.

According to the woman, she decided to contact the police two days after Alshansky stopped communicating with her.

Shashkova suggested that her godson died instantly, as he wrote her an SMS message, but did not have time to send it.

The woman added that the artist had problems with blood pressure, but recently he felt normal. According to preliminary information, he had a heart attack.

Alshansky’s death became known on Friday. The cause of his death was not disclosed. Actress Olga Sidorova noted that the actor did not complain about his health.

Recall that Alshansky was born on October 20, 1968 in Novocherkassk, Rostov region. He graduated from the directing department of VTU named after B.V. Shchukin. The artist is known for his roles in such films and TV series as “Brigade”, “Policeman from Rublyovka”, “Major Thunder” and others. In addition, he directed the series Molodezhka.