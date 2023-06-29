A new report prepared by forensic experts has shed more light on the case of the death of Arancha Palomino’s aunt and actor Luis Lorenzo and for which both were arrested in May 2022 accused of homicide. As the new autopsy has revealed, María Isabel Suárez Arias, 85, did not die of poisoning.

The recent forensic report points out that “there are no objective data on acute cadmium and manganese poisoning.” In addition, on the body of the deceased “only physical injuries compatible with a fall and in accordance with the pathological history described” are observed, thus ruling out any hint of doubt about possible physical injuries caused by the marriage.

The first inquiries pointed to the fact that Luis Lorenzo and Arancha Palomino had caused the death of their aunt, who lived next to them, poisoning her with the aim of taking over the octogenarian’s inheritance, the main motive behind the first forensic report. Isabel resided in Rivas together with her marriage for fear of being admitted to a residence in Asturias, where she was from. “Asturias’ relatives call me a murderer because they all wanted the money and they couldn’t stand that my aunt had a good relationship with me,” declared Arancha Palomino. However, the relatives of the octogenarian pointed out that the relationship between the couple and the aunt was not the best. They even went so far as to ensure that the woman was not allowed to communicate with her relatives.

“The forensic doctor who performed the autopsy concluded acute poisoning by heavy metals, taking into account only the results obtained from the blood sample (from the victim), whose reference values ​​have been established for living adults,” the statement states. Dr. María Teresa Agüero and Dr. Javier Díaz, experts who have re-analyzed the autopsy performed on Isabel in June 2021. The study also assumes that the cause of death of the octogenarian cannot be determined exactly, although it points to a fall as the most probable.

“Clear conscience”



The couple has always defended their innocence, ensuring at all times that they have a “clear conscience” in the face of the death of their aunt, which, according to some relatives, they did not treat in the best way.

“I am not going to make any statement beyond saying that both my wife and I are completely innocent, we fully trust the work that the Justice is doing and I ask all the media for respect for a constitutional right that is the presumption of innocence” , recently declared Luis Lorenzo.

The new forensic report therefore dismantles the version of homicide by the couple. In the next few days, the couple’s lawyer will request the file of the case.