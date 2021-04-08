The Augusta Masters was first played in 1934. It was not until 1975 that he extended an invitation to a black player, Lee Elder. And until 15 years later, in 1990, the Augusta National Golf Club, in the southern state of Georgia (USA), with a distant slave-owning past and a not-so-distant segregationist past that is reminiscent of our days (recently the local parliament approved a controversial electoral law criticized for making it difficult for minorities such as African Americans to vote), did not admit a black partner, Ron Townsend. The first woman, Condoleezza Rice, who was secretary of state under the presidency of George Bush Jr., had to wait until 2012. Other episodes, such as the very harsh diatribe that the former president of the club, Bill Payne, dedicated to Tiger Woods in the 2010 edition after his famous scandals have also become part of the imagination of a tremendously hermetic institution and until not long ago little attentive to the social reality of the country.

Things have been changing little by little. In 2019, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, a 54-hole women’s tournament for non-professional players, was included in the calendar of activities for the week. And yesterday another historic debt was settled with the inclusion of the aforementioned Lee Elder in the opening ceremony, traditionally starring two illustrious men of this sport, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

“Thank you, it is one of the most exciting experiences I have ever witnessed or been involved in in my entire life,” said Elder, who could not hit the opening blow with his two companions for being assisted by a respirator at his 86 years. “Elder paved the way and inspired new generations and the game of golf,” said Fred Riley, club president.

In sports, the tournament has returned to its usual location in April and the field is biting again. This time he will not be won with the -20 that crowned Dustin Johnson last year, when the tournament was postponed to November due to the pandemic. At the end of this news only eleven players were under par. None of them were Spanish. Jon Rahm, who became a father on Sunday, had a solid debut, with two birdies and two bogeys to close at par and seven shots off the lead. This was for Justin Rose, who in draconian conditions, with the greens yellowing from dryness, took a whale bite into the tournament in the form of -7 and is four strokes ahead of the next in the table, Harman and Matsuyama. Sergio García left the pulse less graceful: +4 with five bogeys and this Friday he will have to fight the cut. Olazábal, in his 32nd appearance at 55, signed a very worthy +3. There are people who age very well.