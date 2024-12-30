I fear that 2025 will be full of challenges and volatility in the markets, and more than ever it will be necessary to have a high dose of patience to be able to face it in the best possible way. In fact, if I were to write the letter to the Three Wise Men, what I would ask of them without any doubt is patience to wait for a new one to form earthquake in the bags, before deciding to fire the ammunition I hope they have If weeks ago you followed my recommendation to reduce your exposure to the stock market when the Russell 2000 reached its all-time high zone for 2021. Specifically, I suggested, as an example, to move from each 100 thousand euros invested at 75,000.

With that liquidity, I hope you have been able to enjoy the Christmas holidays much more calmly and the explosive increases that many of the disruptive titles have had that I have invited you to consider since August, taking advantage of the research work that I carry out to create the portfolio. of my twins. I promise you that by 2025 I will continue with the line of articles about these types of companies, of which I am fully aware that They have an undeniable appeal. It’s a captivating thing to look for companies whose businesses could be the future. As I always say, those who bought $300 worth of Apple stock 20 years ago would now have more than $300,000.

Going back to the market, I tell you that he earthquake What I hope to buy the stock market strongly again, I would like it to be similar to the fall of July 2024whose climax was on August 5. This could take the S&P 500 as high as 5,500 points and the Nasdaq 100 up to 18,600 pointswhich, by the way, would mean a 10% drop from the latest highs of 6,100 points in the S&P 500 (10% rule).

If that environment of 5,500 points is reached in the S&P 500, a level that I will modify if there are more increases in the short term, I would recommend buying an American stock market with eyes closedanticipating a new bullish momentum that would seek new all-time highs.

By 2025, in addition to allocating 10% to disruptive companies with a 20-year vision, I want to continue focusing on the search for opportunities within the sapphiresmore specifically within the TOP 50 of sapphireswhere the best 50 companies by fundamentals and recommendations are found, and which are candidates to join the fund advised by theEconomist Tressis ECO Wallet 30. I note that 20 are European, while the other 30 come from outside the Old Continent. This is equivalent to 40% in Europe compared to 60% in global markets, with a clear inclination towards the United States and Asia.

Strategic technical analysis of the S&P 500

Regarding sectors for 2025, I recommend being especially attentive to the health sector, where I detect very attractive opportunities and I would not be surprised if it outperformed the index. Within the TOP 50, the sapphires I keep an eye on are: Exact Sciences Corporation, Neurocrine Biosciences and the German company Fresenius SE & Co. KgaA. I also look at the materials sector, with an exponent within the TOP 50 such as the company specialized in containers and packaging. Veralliaor in consumer goods such as Societe BICwhich I recently recommended buying.

And what happens with the Spanish market?

In the last strategy I indicated that the key short-term support for the IBEX 35 was located in the 11,150/11,300 pointsequivalent to the 39,300 points of the Ibex with Dividends. The bullish trend that has guided the increases since October 2022 runs through this area. Well, I saw the scope of this trend as an invitation to send an alert in ecotrader to buy the Spanish stock market again, insisting that any purchase made in that environment should be closed if the Ibex with Dividends loses 39,300 points.

If that were to happen, the threat would be to witness a deepening of the correction towards the lows that the Ibex 35 marked in August, in the 10,300 pointswhich could coincide with the 5,500 of the S&P 500. Until we reach those levels, I would not be in favor of buying the Spanish stock market again.

Finally, remember that the key will be patience. As a war saying that I often repeat goes: “It is better to be a sniper than a gunman“. This 2025 promises to be a battlefield in the markets, but with the right strategy and approach, it can also be a year full of opportunities.