Traffic accidents have caused the death of 17 people during the August long weekend, one less than in 2022. There have been a total of 14 fatalities, most of them (11) on conventional roads. Half of them were caused by leaving the road. Six of the deceased were what the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) calls vulnerable users: two motorists, two cyclists and two pedestrians. From the beginning of the year to the 15th of this month, 675 people have lost their lives on the road, 5% less than in the same period last year, according to Traffic data. The August bridge exit operation began on Friday, August 11, with a forecast of more than 8.5 million road trips and ended yesterday, Tuesday.

Castilla y León is the autonomous community in which the most deaths from traffic accidents have occurred on this bridge, with six deaths. Four people died in Burgos, one in Segovia and another in León.

The last day was precisely the one with the most fatalities: 6 deaths. That day, two women aged 16 and 50 died after the vehicle in which they were traveling left the road at kilometer 43 of the AP-1, in Briviesca (Burgos), according to the 112; a young cyclist also lost his life in Níjar (Almería) in an accident involving a car; and in Quesada (Jaén), another young driver died when his vehicle overturned in the A-315 road.

Following a reverse chronological order, a 22-year-old girl died on Monday on the CL-117 highway, in the Revenga hermitage located in Regumiel de la Sierra (Burgos). The driver, a resident of Burgos, left the road and died on the spot when she hit a van that was traveling in the opposite direction. A 58-year-old cyclist who was run over by a car also died after having suffered a fall on the GI-681 road, in the municipality of Tossa de Mar (La Selva, Girona), according to a report the Catalan Transit Service.

On Sunday a 49-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman died in La Gineta (Albacete) after two cars collided front-on-side, and a motorcyclist died when he fell when joining the M-50 from the A-2 in the term of San Fernando de Henares (Madrid). On Saturday, another 21-year-old motorist lost his life after colliding with a van on the N-111 highway, in the municipality of Lumbreras, in La Rioja. On Friday, an 81-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle whose four occupants were injured on the CM-42, known as the Los Viñedos highway, between Toledo and Tomelloso (Ciudad Real).

In August, the precautionary warnings from the DGT are redoubled, since it is the month in which the highest number of road trips of the entire year is registered. In the current summer period, more than 49 million trips are expected. This long weekend, the quintessential summer long weekend, the departure and return journeys due to the change of fortnight have been combined with those made to coastal and beach areas and second homes. Short-distance trips have also increased —especially at night and early morning— due to the summer festivities in the national territory.