Genoa – A machine in the factory jams, it is necessary to intervene immediately in order not to stop production. The shift worker has little time and cannot afford to make mistakes. Technology, says Enrico Botte, will help him. “The worker will wear a helmet, with special lenses who will guide him in his intervention. The virtual images projected on the lenses will first of all guide it from the place where it is to the exact point of the failure. They will then help him locate the fault and allow him to quickly reach the electrical circuit or other faulty piece of equipment. During the repair they will guide him by providing him with all the necessary instructions step by step».

Botte is the managing director of Fos spa, the Genoese software company leader of the Aware project which involves five other companies and promises to facilitate work in the factory and on construction sites. The most important partner, in terms of turnover and number of employees, is the shipbuilding giant Fincantieri. «They are experimenting with the technology in the Riva Trigoso shipyard», explains Botte. “The cruise industry could be among the first to benefit.”

With almost 30 million passengers worldwide in 2019, the cruise industry was the fastest growing tourism sector until the time of Covid and after the pause of the pandemic it has started to run again and according to the CLIA, the international association of cruise companies , by 2026 it will have exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 12%. Fincantieri alone has built 120 cruise ships since 1990 and has 28 in his portfolio, with deliveries expected until 2028. The next ships will also be increasingly equipped with cutting-edge technologies and powered by new generation engines. Ships will be more difficult to build, and during construction the digitization of production processes will serve to reduce the complexity of the work. «Ours is a customizable technology, we build it to measure for the end user. By learning about the typical day, the processes, the work phases and the difficulties that the worker usually faces, we are able to build something useful», says Botte.

Financed by the European Commission with Por-Fesr funds channeled by Filse, the financial institution of the Liguria Regionthe Aware project, in addition to the lead company Fos, Fincantieri and its subsidiaries Cetena and Fincantieri Integrated Systems, involves the spin-offs of the University of Genoa Iroi, Smart-Track and Docspace and Dema, a company from Varazze that produces machines on fit for production lines and has among its customers Abb, Bosch and Miele.

The other objective of the project is the creation of a digital twin, ie a virtual reproduction of reality. Let’s put ourselves back in the shoes of the worker in a factory, or in a shipyard, who instead of repairing a fault must this time assemble two pieces of machinery or weld a sheet of the hull, i.e. do his normal job. He will wear the usual helmet, with special lenses, with which this time he will first be able to carry out a fictitious operation on the machinery or on the virtual hull, the so-called digital twin, to then proceed, only when he is sure not to make any mistakes, to the real operation. own. Costing nearly two million, more than half of which financed by Brussels, the project has reached its final stage with the development of two prototypes now being tested at the Fincantieri plant in Riva Trigoso and at the Dema. «They are prototypes – says Botte – which can lead the way to a more intensive use of digital technologies in the engineering industry».