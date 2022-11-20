The Superior Council of Brotherhoods of Murcia has organized the solidarity concert that has been held on the afternoon of Sunday, November 20, from 7:00 p.m., on the occasion of its 75th anniversary. Performed by the Symphony Orchestra of the Region of Murcia, conducted by José Vicente Pérez, in the Víctor Villegas Regional Auditorium, the marches of Holy Week Christ of Forgiveness, the work of José Gómez Villa; Christ of the Blood and Our Father Jesus, both by Emilio Cebrián; Virgin of the Rosary, by Andrés Pérez Bernabé; Soledad de los Servitas and La Madrugá, by Abel Moreno Gómez; Pray and Mater Mea, by Ricardo Dorado; Mektub, by Mariano San Miguel; Hosana in Excelsis, by Óscar Navarro and Jerusalem, by José Vélez García. The composition Semana Santa Murciana, the work of Abel Moreno Gómez, was also premiered. The donation entry amounted to 10 euros and all the money raised will be delivered to the NGO Red Madre.