The Episcopal Conference releases a report, titled 'To shed light', on sexual abuse in the church, with special emphasis on attacks on minors. It includes several sources, including the audit delivered yesterday by the firm Cremades and Calvo Sotelo, although its contributions are very diluted. It also includes reports from the Ombudsman, Anar, Save The Children and those carried out by the Catholic control institutions themselves.

With a beginning that dates back to the Middle Ages, the Episcopal Conference (CEE) strives to support the thesis that it has put forward in its defense from the beginning: sexual abuse of minors is a structural evil of every society, not just the Spanish one, and it is unfair to single out the Church.

In the document, delivered by the Cremades and Calvo Sotelo office to the CEE yesterday, the number of cases that the Church had already recognized is increased. “A total of 1,383 complaints have been concluded with an undetermined number of victims, and the number of victimizers is also undetermined.”

They cannot calculate a maximum, but they can calculate a base of victims. There were “a minimum of 2,056 victims, although it is objectively evident that the number is higher.”

Most of them were men who suffered abuse in schools and seminaries, and who are not able to “relate what happened” due to the “seriousness of the events.” In the report they are referred to as “abuse or touching”, which “encompasses a very heterogeneous reality.”

The EEC does not agree with this amount and reduces it, on the one hand, to less than a thousand. To the 576 victims of the Religious Congregations, another 43 are added. In the Dioceses it closes with 322; in Opus Dei there are ten and another ten in the Legionaries of Christ. The total number of “complaints received from Church institutions (…) amounts to 961 complaints,” he maintains. Added to this are those reported by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (305), the Ombudsman (118 reported only to this body), and a “complaints channel” (10 new cases). The total, corrects the curia, would be 1,302 complaints.

In this way, the ecclesiastical authorities lower the number of victims attributed to them from other investigations: “By transferring the data collected by the various reports, it is very probable that there are cases that have been incorporated into them, two, three or even four times.

Regarding the El País investigation, he attacks: “its information collection system does not offer sufficient guarantees for something as delicate as sexual violence against minors, choosing to collect all the information received without questioning it. Knowing each case is knowing each person, each story, each suffering.

Trauma and repair



The acts suffered are “fellatio, rape, introduction of a penis or objects into the genitals or mouth, touching the genitals, touching the ass, breasts, body, libidinous touching, non-consensual kisses, libidinous hugs, licking the neck and face, physical contact non-consensual, non-consensual nudity. As well as, obligation to perform fellatio, penetration.

With the analysis of cases that have occurred since 1995, the aggressor is “mostly a priest/religious, a teacher responsible for the minor's academics, the percentage being approximate in 99% of the cases.”

Regarding the consequences, “neither the Church nor any institution can argue today that it is unaware of the magnitude of the tragedy,” maintains the office chaired by Javier Cremades. “The advances in the psychology of trauma have generated the need for a forceful response without any excuse because they allow the damage caused to be made visible and honored.” “Comprehensive reparation to the victims” is proposed by publicly asking for forgiveness, taking measures to prevent it from happening again, and providing “quality resources” to survivors through an “independent commission.”

Discontent



This audit commissioned by the Church was the only report whose contents had not yet been disclosed. A document of more than a thousand pages that begins with a summary of how abuse within the church began in the eighties in the United States and other countries. The clients are not happy with the result, as the CEE already announced, because it is a “compilation of cases that appeared in previous studies, without carrying out an in-depth study of them and makes conceptual errors such as considering the carried out in the dioceses and those of the Dicastery that have their origin in the previous ones.

Some conclusions of the document presented this Thursday do not specifically take the dictates of the lawyers, who have investigated for more than a year, and use data prepared by the NGOs cited to create profiles of “victimizing persons” who appear in reports of sexual abuse, most of them domestic.