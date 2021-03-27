The Buenos Aires government put into effect a law voted in December so that in La Boca the Audiovisual and Arts District is assembled. The idea is that film or TV production companies, art galleries, ateliers and cultural centers move to the neighborhood, for which they will have tax discounts.

The regulation was carried out by the Ministry of Economic Development, and proposes some modifications for the four districts that today exist in the City: the Technological, the Design, the Audiovisual and the Arts.

Strictly speaking, the District of the Arts was already created in La Boca in 2012, and also includes some blocks of Barracas and San Telmo. Since then they have settled there 89 startups, with an investment of more than 20 million dollars. But in the Buenos Aires government they consider that much more can be exploited.

The official objective is to boost the La Boca neighborhood by promoting the installation of audiovisual or artistic companies. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

Meanwhile, the Audiovisual District exists in Villa Ortúzar, Chacarita and some blocks from Colegiales, Palermo and La Paternal. It was created in 2011, and 293 companies moved there, which contributed an investment of more than 31 million dollars.

What will change now? That both districts will unite. The companies that already operate in the audiovisual district will maintain the benefits for the time that they lack, but there will no longer be tax incentives for others to join. They will have these discounts if they are installed in La Boca.

What are the benefits? Until 2035, those who settle there They will not pay Gross Income, Stamps or ABL. They will not pay other lower fees either.

In addition, real estate developers who invest in infrastructure (offices, recording studios, etc.), will have a 50% discount on Gross Income, or 80% if it is used for artistic activities.

The limits of the Audiovisual and Arts District are the Regimiento de Patricios avenue, Río Cuarto, Azara, Martín García, Tacuarí, San Juan, Ingeniero Huergo, Elvira Rawson de Dellepiane, the fronting parcels of the South Dock and the Riachuelo riverbank.

In this sector, the installation of workshops and photography, painting or drawing studios will be promoted; sound studios; record labels; editorials; book printers; dance studies; film and theater schools; ateliers; film, TV or advertising production companies; animation or video game studios; recording sets; film distributors and film equipment rental companies.

“In such a complex context, from the City we seek to promote initiatives that promote employability, industrial and entrepreneurial development, construction and culture through incentives to those sectors that invest in Commune 4 and generate more and better jobs ”, Highlighted the Minister of Economic Development and Production, José Luis Giusti.

Meanwhile, the legislator Martín Ocampo, promoter of the project in the Legislature, said: “We seek to promote private investment in the most neglected areas, and that there is a harmonic development of the whole City “.

The reference has to do with the fact that the neighborhoods where the current audiovisual district operates, such as Palermo or Colegiales, are areas with consolidated growth, which do not need state intervention. In addition, prices per square meter in those areas rose so much that it is unlikely that new developments can be installed there.

PN