Colombian soccer does not come out of amazement for the capture of three youth players from Once Caldas, identified as Guy Esteban García, Santiago Mera and Debinson Mateus, for the alleged crime of extortion.

According to the authorities, the soccer players, whose average age is around 21, were captured “in flagrante” last Sunday night.

Now, minutes after the capture of those involved was legalized, Colonel Giovanni Cristancho Zambrano, director of the Gaula of the National Police, shared details of the investigation.

In his statements, new details of what happened and the description of the calls that entangle the footballers.

The audios of the captured footballers

According to Zambrano in a chat with ‘Blu Radio’, the person in charge of alerting the authorities, that same Sunday, around 5 pm, would have been the victim’s mother, identified as Juliana Echeverri Mesa, a medical student at the University of Manizales .

As reported by the director of the Police Gaula, the complainant would have shared some audios in which those indicated would be heard asking for money in exchange for handing over the cell phone.

“They were not violent calls (…) They called from a single phone. The three called at different times”Zambrano said.

The colonel stated that in the recordings the players are heard demanding the money in exchange for handing over the cell phone, for which reason, he argues, the possible argument of a “gratuity” for returning the electronic device would be without weight.

‘They are not professional criminals’

Apparently, according to the version used by the authorities, the young woman’s cell phone was stolen eight days ago, in a public establishment in the capital of the Caldas department. However, it has not been determined that the players were there.

“They say they found the cell phone,” said Zambrano, who reiterated that everything indicates that the players are not part of any criminal network.

“They are not professional criminals, they do not live on this kind of facts”added the director of the Police Gaula.

The soccer players were captured in the vicinity of the Cable Plaza Shopping Center, in the El Cable sector, in the capital of the Caldas department.

‘They started asking for a higher amount’

“The audios are already in the chain of custody of the judicial process (…) they began asking for a higher amount, one million pesos”Zambrano said.

According to the authorities, the players ended up asking for 500,000 pesos in exchange for delivering the cell phone, an Apple brand device.

“They are inexperienced boys, they generated this criminal activity without thinking about the consequences”commented the director of the Police Gaula about the details surrounding the events.

“They generated fear and fear in the victim, her friends, the mother and the whole circle”he added, asking for an exemplary punishment for those captured.

“Extortion is not a game”he stressed.

