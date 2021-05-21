César Román, in this Thursday’s session of the trial for the murder of Heidi Paz. EUROPA PRESS / Europa Press

Cell phones talk, sometimes more than one would like. In this Thursday’s session of the trial for the murder of Heidi Paz, the terminals have served to reconstruct part of the relationship of César Román, the King of Cachopo, with the woman whose remains were found in August 2018 in a ship that this had rented in Usera. A few days before the murder, Román sent an audio to his partner: “Pick up the fucking phone, I have shit on my battery, I don’t have the means to pay for what I have consumed.” After that, he added: “Call me we’re going to have a serious problem.”

The content of the phone has served this day to put more pieces to the puzzle that is the life and personality of César Román, a man who has always lived on the edge of the precipice. When he fled to Zaragoza, where he remained hidden for about three months, he exchanged messages with several women. He said to one of them: “I like to punish women so that they know who’s boss.” From the content of his terminal it can also be deduced that he was concerned about the investigation into the murder of his ex-girlfriend. He searched the internet for the words “quartered Usera.” At that time, Roman had uninstalled the WhatsApp application, so many messages were lost. The terminal also contained “many photos of women” and had visited several dating portals, has detailed one of the police officers who testified this Thursday as a witness.

The King of Cachopo, who already had to apologize in the third session for ostensibly gesturing during Heidi’s mother’s statement, has not been able to contain himself today. Your lawyer has had to ask you to relax several times. “Caesar, please,” has been heard scolding him. “But he is lying!” Román has released in reference to the statement of one of the agents who investigated the crime. The judge, visibly upset, has ordered the defendant to be silenced and reminded him that if he did not maintain silence, he could be expelled from the courtroom.

But Heidi, the victim, has also spoken through her mobile phone records. The last call on his phone is one to César Román around six in the morning on August 5. She was in the Plaza de Legazpi and he was at his house. The defendant assures that they did not see each other that night, the investigators maintain that after that call, the victim went to his ex-partner’s house, where he had already been the night before, according to the position of his phone that the repeaters registered. As of the 14th, César’s phone stops working. When he was arrested in Zaragoza, two months later, the King of Cachopo had Heidi’s cell phone in his possession.

The agent has denied that Heidi’s phone contained anything that linked her to drug trafficking, an activity that Román has always defended that his ex-partner had engaged in.

This agent, who was also present at the autopsy of Heidi’s remains – only her torso was found – explained that the body was “in poor condition, dry, and seemed more pink.” The murderer sprayed the remains with caustic soda, which greatly degraded its conditions. “The cap of the soda bottle contained remains of César Román’s DNA,” the police officer stressed.

One of the points to which the defense grabs is that at first, the visual analysis of the body concluded that it belonged to a Caucasian woman who had not had children. The victim was a mulatto and mother of two children. A subsequent DNA analysis with samples from the mother, Gloria Bulnes, showed that the body belonged to Heidi Paz with a 99% chance.

