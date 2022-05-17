Anil Murthy has been hunted by super sport talking about very important issues of Valencia; reveals key information about the sporting, economic, shareholding and institutional future of the club, including the controversy over the Super Cup and the Copa del Rey final or his relationship with Mateu Alemany.
In this first chapter of ‘Anil Murthy’s audios’, Superdeporte reveals, among other things, how the president of Valencia CF talks about important players such as José Luis Gayà and Carlos Soler, what he planned to do with Gonçalo Guedes. Here are some of the audios:
In Anil Murthy’s conversations, Superdeporte will also reveal what the president of Valencia CF is like from the inside out. For all these reasons, in the coming days details of those conversations will be revealed in which the president chosen by Singapore to ‘represent’ Valencia explains all his ideas.
In fact, Anil also reveals the involvement of Peter Lim directing the entity and all his conflict with the Royal Spanish Football Federation over the problem of tickets for the Copa del Rey final. In addition to the problem with the Saudi Arabian Super Cup. In short, the conversations leave no one indifferent, after Florentino Pérez it was Murthy’s turn, but this time talking about very serious things…
#audios #Anil #Murthy #Gayá #Bordalás #among #president
