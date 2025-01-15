The case of the father who has denounced his ex-wife for child abduction in Collado Villaba remains entrenched. This newspaper has been able to speak with the woman, Minerva SF, 45 years old, who has not authorized revealing the content of the conversation, although she assures that the girls are fine and are with her in this town in the mountains of Madrid. Finally, they have not traveled to Telde (Gran Canaria), where the mother is from. She and Julio C., 46, the father of the two girls, ages 9 and 10, have also faced complaints of mistreatment, although there has been no sentence against either of them. The man, since the divorce was signed in July, has custody of the minors, while Minerva can only be with them two weekends a month. Last Monday, he did not take them to Villalba school and since then, the father, who is admitted to the Gregorio Marañón for advanced colon cancer, has not heard from his daughters. ABC has had access to the audios recorded by the complainant since 2020, in which, according to him, episodes of abuse by his ex towards him are reflected and where she would threaten him with alleged false reports of assault. In some, you can also hear the girls complaining about being hit, supposedly, by their mother. In one of the episodes, Minerva tells Julio: “If when I get into bed, I hear you turn on the tap, I swear I will catch you and electrocute you. If you get into the shower after 11 at night, I electrocute you, because you, of course, don’t understand; You don’t understand Spanish either, only with shit. Shit, man, you’re not worth what you weigh! »Related News standard No A judge from Granada files another complaint by Juana Rivas against her ex-husband for coercion and sexist violence Guillermo Ortega The Court of Violence against Women number 2 does not consider crimes in Francesco Arcuri’s behavior towards his youngest son, who remains with his mother, Julio reminds him that he had threatened him “with filing a false complaint”, to which his then wife responds: «Yes, because it is the only way to throw you out, annoying. To lose sight of you, you have to be bribed. Step off your ass. Minerva states: “If you keep saying that, I’ll punch you in the ribs, you’ll be lucky enough to [ininteligible] the Paracuellos police station to file a complaint. Open your eyes, you have no fucking idea. Furthermore, speaking of a false attack, the woman warns him: «This, this… I’m going to tell him, you did it. I have a purple one, I’m going to tell you [a los agentes] that it was you, so that you go to sleep there tonight [al cuartel]. Julio defends himself: »That’s a lie«, to which she challenges him: »Just as much of a lie as what you’re going to tell. This, you twisted my finger« (sic). «Am I abusive? Yes. Shall I give them a damn? Yes. How much does it cost me legally? 60 euros for the injury, period! “But I’m comfortable.” The episodes of fighting are continuous, to the point that he makes him ugly: “You hit me and you spat in my face.” But the woman, very upset, responds: «Where is he? Because from here to you getting there [al cuartel o la comisaría] You already have it dry. “This is indeed an injury report,” she adds, in reference to the alleged injury to a finger, to which the man reproaches her for having done it herself. The girls’ mother’s response is as follows: «No, no, no, it just happened to me. Do you know what I’m telling you or do you want to sleep at the police station tonight? Do you know how lucky I am? On top of that, you’re such an idiot, I’m even lucky, because I’m stupid. Call her, call her, tonight you’re going to sleep there and we’ll see how many times you’re going to see your daughters, assholes.” The recordings are multiple, especially in the audios. The husband continually complains about Minerva’s alleged episodes of aggression towards the minors, to which she, at one point, tells him: “What child abuse, son of a bitch? If you say that again, I’ll break your face, I’ll break your face. Physical abuse, your fucking mother. That one really has mistreated my daughters. I hit you like this and break your teeth. Physical abuse or anything. Yes indeed. And you’re so hot, son of a bitch, I’ll break your mouth. Go do witchcraft out there, you stinker, spend your money on witchcraft.” His then mother-in-law (who, according to another complaint from last week, he pushed on the street, in La Piovera, to take the little girls) is one of his most recurrent targets: «If I meet your mother tomorrow and she speaks to me, I will break her mouth. Am I abusive? Yes. Shall I give them a damn? Yes. How much does it cost me legally? 60 euros for the injury, period! but I feel comfortable. Yes, I am a brute and I am an abuser. Yes, yes and yes, so you are clear. Don’t come near me.”

