The Foreign Minister of Uruguay, Francisco Bustillo, resigned from his position this Wednesday after discovering audios in which he allegedly sought to hide a communication about the danger of Uruguayan drug trafficker Sebastián Marset within the framework of the processing of your passport.

“Things are not as they have been shown, but they are sensitive enough to have presented the immediate resignation to the president (Luis Lacalle Pou),” Bustillo said in a statement.

Foreign Ministry sources said that he communicated his resignation in a telephone call to Lacalle Pou, who is in the United States.

Bustillo announced his decision after former Vice Chancellor Carolina Ache testified in the case initiated by the Prosecutor’s Office regarding alleged irregularities in the delivery of the Uruguayan passport to Marset in November 2021.

Marset, now a fugitive from Justice, requested a Uruguayan passport in October 2021, and obtained it at the end of November of that year while he was detained. in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for having tried to leave the country with a false Paraguayan passport.

The local weekly Busqueda published a note this Wednesday in which it noted that the Government “tried to hide from Justice” messages that Ache and the Vice Minister of the Interior, Guillermo Maciel, exchanged some time ago regarding the case of Sebastián Marset.

Upon leaving the prosecutor’s office this Wednesday, Ache told reporters that he had gone “to collaborate with the investigation so that once and for all the facts are clarified and the whole truth is known.”

The president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou (i), and his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francisco Bustillo.

“I was the only politician in this government who resigned and went home. And paradoxically, it was not for having done something wrong or for having done something illegal. Quite the opposite. “It was because I was not willing to hide communications from Justice and for having refused to commit a crime.”he claimed.

Ache submitted his resignation on December 19, 2022, amid a scandal over the dissemination of a WhatsApp chat on November 3, 2021 in which The number two of the Ministry of the Interior, Guillermo Maciel, described Marset as “a very dangerous and heavy drug trafficker.”

What Maciel said to Ache contradicted the words of Bustillo, who, questioned on the subject in the Senate on August 22, 2022, had pointed out: “In November (2021), “Who among all of us knew who Marset was?”

Ache reiterated on Wednesday that he had “no” participation or interference in the processing of Marset’s passport. However, he said that he notified the office in charge of the procedure “that it was someone dangerous” as soon as Maciel told him.

“What I realize later is that everyone already knew what it was about long before I did,” he added at a press conference.

Sebastián Marset, Uruguayan drug trafficker. Photo: Instagram: @portalmvd

Ache declined to give details of his statement to the prosecution.

But later, audios of telephone conversations and chat messages that he presented as evidence, broadcast by the weekly Busqueda and confirmed by various media, show that Bustillo sought to hide from Justice the exchange between Ache and Maciel about Marset.

“You lost your cell phone,” Bustillo recommends to Ache in one of the audios, which according to Search is from November 14, 2022.

In another fragment of the conversation, Bustillo calls Maciel a “moron” several times, pointing out that if he made the chats known “he would shoot himself in the foot.”

Bustillo also refers to a meeting to coordinate the strategy for interpellation in the Senate, which was also attended by the Presidency’s communications advisor, Roberto Lafluf.

Sebastian Enrique Marset. Photo: Uruguayan authorities

According to Search, Ache also said that Lafluf asked her to delete the messages.

In the statement in which he informed of his resignation, Bustillo denies any illegality in the processing of Marset’s passport.



“Of course, I did not lie or deviate from the truth in the parliamentary questioning,” he says.

“Dr. Ache decontextualized conversations and acted in bad faith,” adds Bustillo.

Bustillo, who must testify on Friday before the Prosecutor’s Office in the same case in which Ache did, then promised to “shed light on the veracity of what was done and on the distorted story that has been given.”

AFP AND EFE