Anger at Alice Scagni’s father’s last call audio. She asked the authorities for help, but no one intervened

Anger over the story of Alice Scagni it’s still a lot. A young mother who died at the hands of her brother Alberto Scagni. A young mother who perhaps, if those responsible had intervened, would still be here today.

In the last few hours the web has spread thesound of the last call from the father to the police. A phone call made on the same day of the terrible crime.

Mr. Scagni has asked the authorities for help. He explained to the agent on the other end of the phone that her son had threatened him, his daughter and his brother-in-law. He asked for a immediate interventionbut he was told that the police could not do anything, because he himself had not never denounced Alberto.

The last call from Alice Scagni’s father to the police

“After the threats I received why don’t you make an intervention?”

“And what should we do Mr. Scagni? We can’t arrest him. It doesn’t work like she says. She hasn’t even filed a complaint against her son.”

“He threatened to cut my throat. She threatened me, my daughter and my son-in-law ”.

“The thing she has to do is go file a complaint against her son.”

“But can’t you do an operation now?”

“But what are we to do at this moment?”

“If I meet him, he’ll cut my throat.”

“Look, we don’t know the future, we can’t…”

Would Alice still be alive today?

A phone call he has angered everyone. A desperate father who is terrified of his son and who turns to the police. A father who fears for his life and that of his daughter and who does not receive any help from the other side.

Perhaps, if the agents had intervened and stopped Alberto Scagni, the tragedy would not have taken place. Because that same day, he showed up at Alice’s house and has forever ruined his life.

A man with mental problems, who demanded money from his family and that there threatened daily. Her parents had also contacted the mental health centre, but had only managed to get an appointment for May 2, the day following the crime.