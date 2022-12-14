New audio messages that Alessia Pifferi sent to a friend of hers have emerged: a selection of men to look for the most stable one

Emerged new audio messages of Alessia Pifferisent to a friend of hers, before the sad story of little Diana.

What happened in Milan several months ago shocked the whole of Italy. A mother who left her little girl in an empty house, alone, without eating or drinking, for six long days. A mother who has traveled away from home to fix the relationship with a manwithout worrying about the well-being of a little girl of only 18 months, which she has found lifeless upon his return.

During the last episode of Ore 14, WhatsApp audio messages were broadcast live that Alessia Pifferi had sent to a friend of hers. Messages through which the told of two men.

The first one that didn’t give her security and with which she intended to close all reports. And a new man, who wanted a family and that it would give her stabilityespecially economic. She had to do it for Diana’s well-being and for hers, it was the right choice. They had decided it together and they had also decided to get married.

So, she tells that friend that she wanted to look for wedding dresses on the Internet and asks her not to tell anyone. She would then be the one to inform the others. And at the end of the conversation exhorts thus: “Maybe a little brother will also arrive for Diana”.

A mother who therefore thought about the well-being of the family, but that relationship, as well as the others, then came to an end. Why then, if she was thinking about how to fix her daughter, did she leave her alone for six days? Little Diana is died of starvationthe autopsy identified in his small stomach traces of diaper. That same diaper, now too dirty, which she instinctively took off and tried to eat because she was too hungry.

The defense of Alessia Pifferi

Alessia Pifferi’s lawyers continue to ask for one neuroscientific psychiatric expertisealready rejected by the magistrate twice.

The complete autopsy report will be delivered shortly and the results of the tests carried out on the skin are awaited traces of milk in the bottle.

The investigators want to understand if Alessia Pifferi may have sedated the child in those six days. The suspicion arose after two important factors: the bottle of En found in the kitchen and the fact that no one heard crying a little girl of only 18 months, while her life slowly faded away.