The Audio del Amaño in favor of Bielsa in the PSPV primaries: “I have put five or six votes of those who knew they did not come”

The National Commission of Ethics of the PSPV-PSOE has agreed, after analyzing different incidents and challenges presented by both candidates, suspending this Wednesday the victory of the mayor of Mislata, Carlos Fernández Bielsa, as general secretary of the party in the province of Valencia, as published by Eldiario.es.

The two candidacies of the PSPV primaries of Valencia challenge electoral tables and the decision could be sentenced in Ferraz

One of the reasons that have made the process jump through the air and will force to repeat votes in three groups and analyze a fourth, is an audio contributed to the Ethics and Guarantees Commission of the PSPV-PSOE. The difference between the two candidacies is so fragile, 44 votes in favor of Bielsa in the final count of 6,800 votes cast without the four cases investigated, that these new primary can be key to consolidating Bielsa’s victory or for a turnaround in favor of Robert Raga, mayor of Riba-Roja.

This newspaper has had access to the transcribed content of the audio that was shared on the same Sunday in a WhatsApp group with a fortnight of socialists in which the trick of a member of the Bielsa team is uncovered. Specifically, the general secretary of the PSPV of Sedaví, Juan José Campayo, claims to have taken “five or six votes of those who knew that they did not come – to vote – and I have put them.”

This fact motivated that on the morning of March 4, a brief was presented to the National Commission of Ethics of the PSPVPSOE in which, the candidacy of the other applicant of the Provincial General Secretariat, the mayor of Riba-Roja, Robert Raga, said he had knowledge of an alleged irregularity produced in the day of March 2 at the Voting Center of Sedaví.

According to the letter, a militant of the aforementioned town would have recognized having introduced 5 or 6 votes of people who knew that they would not go to the group to vote, votes that would have been favorable to the candidacy of Carlos Fernández Bielsa.

Specifically, the audio that Campayo went through a WhatsApp group of the party says: “In Sedaví 22 votes Raga, Bielsa 17. In the damn life, so many people had voted in primary. Cabanes – Sedaví mayor – has commanded. He has taken the phone. He has come there. I had my votes made. I had 10 or 12. He had almost none. He has taken the phone and has begun to come from his people. I have taken five, six votes from those who knew they didn’t come … and I have put them. In the end, the result 17-22. I think it’s not bad for us, but well, it’s what there is. ”

As this wording has reported, the National Ethics Commission agreed on Wednesday that the electoral process must be repeated in the groups of Manuel, Corbera and Llíria, having estimated the claims filed and, at the same time, has opened an informative file on the process in the Sedaví group. The National Ethics Commission will decide whether it is necessary to repeat this vote.

This agreement is likely to be appealed by the parties and will be cited to declare the author of the audio. The Organizing Committee of the Primary will set the date for the celebration of these votes once there is a firm resolution.

From the candidacy of Bielsa they point out that it is “absolutely implausible, extremely unlikely and, in practice, completely impossible that at the table of a clearly majority group of Raga, in which they also predominated, observers related to Raga, someone could introduce in a sub -ptia and fraudulent way five votes without anyone warning it”.

The PSPV-PSOE forces to repeat the primary in three groups of the province of Valencia and suspend the victory of Bielsa



Therefore, they have rejected “categorically and resoundingly to grant the slightest veracity or credibility to this complaint, as well as the possibility that such fact has happened.” This position is reinforced by the fact that “not even the guarantees commission itself has considered it necessary to repeat the vote, understanding that it has not been tested,” they explained.