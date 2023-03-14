In recent years there has been criticism of the academy awards for, supposedly worsening in ratings and audience. This brought with it several changes in search of recovering the interest of the people to the extent that many people continue to speculate the veracity of the scandals that were generated during the ceremony.

Well, the audience increased on Sunday when an average of 18.7 million viewers tuned in to see”Everything Everywhere All at Once” earn top best picture honors and dominate the 95th Oscars on ABC with seven wins. Based on time zone-adjusted preliminary Nielsen ratings, which include out-of-home viewing, but keep in mind that number could change when final domestic numbers are known.

the oscarswhich marked the return of the presenter Jimmy Kimmel for the first time since 2018, they increased a 12% compared to last year’s ratings. And according to those quick time zone-adjusted national figures from Nielsen, it topped the previous year’s rating of 3.8 by a 5% in adults from 18 to 49 years old, obtaining a 4.0 in the demographic.

This year’s broadcast faced stiff competition from the hit season finale of HBO“The Last of Us“, whose star, Peter Pascal, was ironically a presenter at the awards. But he also presumably benefited from an increased interest in competition from the oscar this year due to the presence of popular movies like “Everything Everywhere“, “Avatar” and “Top Gun Maverick” in the race, not to mention the fact that the public might be waiting how kimmel and the broadcast would address last year’s slap of Will Smith against the presenter Chris Rock.

Taking a look at similar preliminary rapid national data from last year, the ceremony of 2022 attracted to 15.36 million viewers and a rating of 3.2 among adults 18-49.

The 2023 Oscarswhich aired live, were also the first for the production team of Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, veterans of live television who stepped into that role after several years of film producers overseeing the event.

Final Nielsen data for “live + same day” for 95th Oscars They will be available on Tuesday. The first preliminary Nielsen figures for Sunday’s Oscars reported by some outlets Monday are not adjusted for time zone and do not take into account West Coast viewing of the awards show.

ABC executives were also bracing for unusual numbers because Sunday marked the start of daylight saving time, and it was possible viewership could have been affected by the time change.

Oscar ratings have been critically low in recent years, reaching a record low in 2021 of 10.5 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among the adult 18-49 demographic.

The transmission of the Oscars of 2022who presented a remote performance of Beyonce and that shocking altercation between Rock and Smithattracted 16.6 million viewers based on Nielsen live + same-day data, representing a 58% increase year over year and a 3.8 GPA (a 73% increase from 2021) in the adult 18-49 demographic. After additional time difference viewing in the days that followed, the broadcast ended up drawing 17.6 million viewers, making it the most-watched non-sports program of the past year.

But despite good growth, the show still only managed to rank as the second-worst viewership and ratings performance in the history of the oscars.

Last year’s show was touted as “the most social Oscars telecast in recorded history,” according to ABC and the Academy, with 22.7 million social interactions totals and an increase of 139% over the transmission of the previous year (9.5 million). The transmission generated 16 million video views on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

The record for an Oscar telecast remains the historic entry from 1998, where an average of 55.3 million viewers They watched “Titanic” win the best award. As recently as 2014, the Oscars were still drawing 43.6 million viewers (when “12 Years a Slave” won). The last time the Oscars got more than 30 million viewers it was in 2017 (33 millionwhen “Moon light” won), and the last time he crossed the 20 million it was at the 2020 pre-pandemic show (23.6 millionthe year in whichparasites” was victorious).

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: Not even Will Smith’s slap could rescue the audience for the Academy Awards, you want me to tell you what it was that raised the ratings? Pedro Pascal daddies! That dude puts up the show you want.