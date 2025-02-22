In an appeal judgment, the Provincial Court of Madrid has determined that Expressions such as “dangerous sect or disease such as diabetes” referred to Jehovah’s Witnesses do not represent a “violation of the right to honor, but also incorporate into freedom … of expression ». The ruling responds to the appeal of Jehovah’s extent, Enrique Carmona, who was sentenced in 2023 in the first instance to the payment of 5,000 euros for an interference in the right to honor after being sued by religious confession following a YouTube video in which he told his experience within Jehovah’s Witnesses and the ostracism to which the expelled are convicted.

That trial was part of the series promoted by Jehovah’s Witnesses against their former followers and against the association of victims in which they were grouped, to those who accused of “damaging their reputation” with their statements and even came to ask for the dissolution of The entity that grouped extensions. Of the various judgments undertaken, Enrique Carmona’s was the only one in which the initial sentence condemned an extend For his words. Now the Provincial Court of Madrid totally dismisses the demand for appeal of Jehovah’s Witnesses and acquits the defendant.

«With that decision, Jehovah’s Witnesses made a communication and marketing campaign in their favor saying that there were contradictory sentences. Well now there are no», Explains to ABC the defendant’s lawyer, Carlos Bardavío. A campaign that confirms to this newspaper Enrique Carmona himself: “They were counting in the congregations, the faithful who follow inside, who had won that judgment against me.”

Despite the judicial setbacks, Jehovah’s Witnesses resorted to each of the sentences, including the one that gave the reason to the Spanish Association of Victims of Jehovah’s Witnesses (AEVTJ) and covered the qualification of “destructive sect” towards religious confession entered into freedom of expression. Carmona’s is the first appeal response, and Bardavío He claims to have the intuition that “anticipates the subsequent sentences”. «The judge states that, since it is recognized that they cause psychological disorders, it is normal for someone to get the idea that it is dangerous. That is why he understands that they prevail the freedom of opinion and freedom of information, more than the right to honor, ”adds the lawyer, who also represents witnesses in the other processes.

The claim referred to the video of the presentation act of the Spanish Association of Victims of Jehovah’s Witnesses in which Carmona, who was then his secretary, explained what he had lived within the religious confession and the reasons for them decided to group as victims. For Jehovah’s Witnesses, Carmona’s demonstrations damaged «the reputation and prestige of the entire religious community, since They were charged with denigrant and lacking behaviors», So they denounced him for a crime of illegitimate interference in the right to honor.

Five were the points at which witnesses felt offended. The first about the abuse of minors within the confession, in which Carmona explained that, when they occurred, “they try to hide it in the best possible way” and there is no “an informed of the authorities of the matter. They are not considered obliged ». In addition, he pointed out that they lie to the authorities: «They lie blatantly in defense of their organization continuously. And not only lie to people, lie to the authorities and lie to judicial courts.

It also denounced the mental health problems and ostracism to which they are subjected who are expelled, when he affirmed that “the mental damage produced comes from a double route: the beliefs that the expelled individual still maintains and the rejection behavior of family and friends inside». In addition, he added that with the creation of the Association of Victims, they intended to “make society visible and the authorities the legal breaches of the organization.” All these points were dismissed by the judge in the initial sentence and now, also in the appeal.

A group of extensions gathered in Malaga with the sentence in their favor, to the right Enrique Carmona



Francis Silva



The “faithful witness” is not “obliged to give information” to the enemies of the “people of Jehovah” One of the issues that was at stake was the imputation that Jehovah’s Witnesses have lied to the authorities and even before the judicial courts. The sentence recognizes that in the process “completely abstract and ambiguous manifestations are made, not referring to specific cases of alleged assumptions of false testimony, cover -up or obstruction of justice in which Jehovah’s Witnesses had participated.” However, as proof that this does, it includes a text of November 25, 2004 of the magazine ‘Atalaya’, the official body of Jehovah’s Witnesses, which indicates textually: «The faithful witness does not lie when he makes a statement under oath. His testimony is not corrupted with lies. However, this does not mean that it is obliged to give complete information to people who want to harm the people of Jehovah in some way ».

The only issue that led to an initial condemnation of Carmona, of which he has now been acquitted, was when he linked Jehovah’s Witnesses with a sect. I affirmed in that video: «I thought I was in the worst sects, but there are really worse. But how can I tell people that this was also a dangerous sect? The initial sentence partially estimated the demand of the witnesses and considered the right to honor infringed regarding the expression that it was a sect. Faced with that accusation, the witnesses argued that they are A confession registered in the Registry of Religious Entities of the Ministry of Justice and that even have the recognition of “notorious roots.”

However, now, in the appeal, the Chamber of the Provincial Court of Madrid “does not share” to call the Jehovah’s Witnesses “supposes a denigrating expression” and clarifies that “The meaning of sect is nothing more than a separationdisintegration, and in particular, according to the semantic definition of the RAE, it must be understood as a religious or ideological doctrine that departs from what is considered orthodox “, as is the case with Jehovah’s Witnesses,” which effectively separated from Group of Adventists at the end of the 19th century ».

For these reasons, he concludes that «the right to honor for this expression is not considered infringed, even when it refers to the qualifier ‘The worst of sects’, Well, it is still a connotation that must be placed in the context in which it is carried out, which is that the appellant-demonstration referred to the fact that he ‘believed that he was in the worst sects, but there are really a lot of worse’ » . He also adds the nuance of the context in which he was pronounced, “before a presentation of an association that aims to protect/defend those who consider victims.”

It also endorses the “qualification of ‘dangerous sect’, that is, to the union of these two premises”, according to the justification contributed by Carmona himself, that with this “he wanted to make reference to the direct impact that belongs to belong to Jehovah’s Witnesses regarding the mental disorders it causes in its members ». In this way, explain the “condition that is suffered by ostracism to which he submits to those who leave the institution because the people in their previous environment, family and friends inside, do not relate to them, ignore them and do not speak to them ».

And add the example by Carmona, relating Jehovah’s Witnesses to diabetes, although, the sentence points out, «It does not allude to be a diseasebut textually it points out: ‘There are diseases such as diabetes that people live with some normality and when they want to remember it is destroyed inside, this is one of them’ ».

A reality of ostracism that the audience assumes paragraphs later when it states that “this suffering due to the lack of relationship with loved ones, whose mandate was indicated as a rule to respect, its compliance was controlled. It was reiterated and the painful feeling could be appreciated in the way the witnesses manifest ». The sentence also recognizes that «we are facing very critical stories, but also that they are directly related to the events that it recounts and the behavior of the plaintiff [los Testigos de Jehová]that, While you can dislike or disturb, it is not enough to consider them disproportionate. The opposite would imply constrainating the exercise of freedom of expression ».

With all this, the sentence indicates that «we cannot reach another conclusion that is not to understand that Calling Jehovah’s Witnesses sect their right to honor has not been violatedbecause it is true that this qualification corresponds to it ».