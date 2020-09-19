Viewers of the popular Russian blogger Valentin Petukhov, known as Wylsacom, were outraged by the publication in Instagram with his new watch. The attention of subscribers was attracted by an unusual strap on which an electronic watch from Apple was attached.

The blogger published a post with the device and a short description of the model. However, almost everyone in the comments began to pay attention to the strap – different colors were applied to it, like on a rainbow. Many felt that in this way Petukhov spoke in support of the LGBT community and that he received money for the publication.

“Wylsacom, are you ashamed to post a photo with LGBT people? I thought you were a normal man. This is what money makes, ”one of the viewers wrote, noting that he was unsubscribing from the blogger. “The strap is still gay, because of the sequence of colors,” – noted another user. Also, people expressed that they consider such a picture “LGBT propaganda.”

However, there were also users who felt that this was not worth paying attention to. “What’s in people’s heads? It’s just a nice and comfortable rainbow colored strap, ”wrote abbsol in Twitter… Some considered the claims justified, since Apple itself indicates such straps precisely as LGBT, without being tied to the rainbow. Alex__Grig pondered, is it worth in this case “to say that this is just a strap without subtext.”

The blogger did not comment on the reaction of some viewers with a separate post or a response to a comment, but retweeted abbsol’s posts on his Twitter account.

The Wylsacom technology channel was launched in July 2011. During this time, more than nine million people have subscribed to it, and the total number of views on all videos is more than two billion.