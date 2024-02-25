Look back at the breathless predictions from the '00s of what we would do in this era and you'll feel sorely shortchanged. Instead of shooting forward into a state of enlightenment, we seem doomed to endlessly repeating history, but with higher resolution recordings.

It may not seem that long ago that Audi came up with its futuristic RSQ concept, but that was really in 2004. We are now closer to the year 2035, when this car was predicted to become reality, than to the year of its unveiling. It wasn't introduced at a car show or anything prosaically like that, but was driven by Will 'loose hands' Smith in the science fiction film I, Robot. This is how the Audi RSQ literally became a star vehicle, built for nine whole minutes of screen time.

At first glance, this future car does not look very futuristic. It mostly looks like an R8 with hubcaps, as some kind of vaguely realistic representation of how we ended up in the future. But – gulp – that R8 only came on the market in 2006, what then I, Robot came out was of course still in the future. It's almost as if Audi used a film to secretly promote the upcoming product.

The RSQ is more of a movie car than an R8 predecessor

Unfortunately, the R8 was never delivered with gull-wing doors, or with glowing orbs instead of wheels. The latter was apparently an explicit requirement of the director, because it played an important role in the exciting driving scenes in the middle of the film. Very promisingly, the Audi RSQ was able to navigate its way completely autonomously through the traffic of the future, even at almost unthinkable speeds, and was probably made possible because the kamikaze drivers of delivery mopeds had all been replaced by an army mildly psychotic robots.

In the dark reality of 2004, the RSQ was equipped with a poor four-cylinder engine and real wheels were hidden behind the shiny driving circles of the future. Hollywood, eh – you get cheated right in front of you. Audi built three versions of the RSQ: one that could drive under its own power, one that was intended for static use only and one that was mainly made for interior recording, with enough space to hoist in and mount the enormous cameras .

The confusing sequel to the Audi RSQ

We only have twelve years to go before the RSQ actually goes into production in the parallel universe that I, Robot created. But he has already been made completely redundant, because the same Will Smith already drove his spiritual successor in the film Spies in Disguise from 2019. Well, almost. In his role as super spy Lance Sterling, Smith drove the RSQ e-tron, again specially designed by Audi for a film.

Strangely enough, however, that movie was set in the present tense, which meant that this RSQ Concept was replaced before it never arrived. Or something. From sci-fi to spy thriller to time travel. And we still don't have the future we so desperately wanted…