The partnership between Audi and Cortina d'Ampezzo continues. On the occasion of the women's Audi FIS Ski World Cup stage at the renowned ski resort, the central Piazza Roma hosts the RS e-tron GT ice race edition, a special version of the electron-powered Granturismo created in a limited series of 99 units for Europe .

Power to spare …

Developed by Audi Sport GmbH, the sports division of the four rings, the car on display celebrates the birth of the company 41 years ago, and constitutes the maximum expression of the Audi exclusive personalization program. The equipment includes a full electric powertrain with 646 HP and 830 Nm of torque, delivered to the ground thanks to the quattro electric all-wheel drive, five times faster than a traditional system in distributing thrust between the axles, while the look is inspired by the motorsport event GP Ice Race, which takes place in Austria on snow and ice. The performance speaks for itself: from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in less than 11 seconds, with a range in the WLTP cycle of 495 kilometres.

You don't live by performance alone…

On the look front, the metallic Floret silver color and the carbon roof add purple accents to the four-ringed Granturismo that recall ski goggles that sparkle in the sun. For its creation, special decorative films were applied along the bodywork, which generate a transparency effect in specific points by adding white tones to the monochromatic silver background, so as to replicate the silhouette of the ice crystals. Also new on a digital level with the MMI display, characterized by a dedicated background image. Customizing screen themes strengthens the vehicle's recognizability by replicating the model name in the lower left section of the display. At the bottom right, in parallel, the progressive number of the specimen is shown. A peculiarity, the latter, entrusted for the first time to the digital world rather than to a classic physical badge.

In short, a car that represents the sum of Audi's passion and which finds a showcase of excellence right in Cortina with which the Ingolstadt company is carrying out projects and investments for the careful use of resources and the valorization of the mountain ecosystem thanks to a multidisciplinary approach with the municipal administration.