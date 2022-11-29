You no longer have to visit a tuner to spice up your Audi RS 6 or RS 7. Audi today presents the RS 6 Avant Performance and RS 7 Sportback Performance. With this new package you don’t just get a bit more horsepower; upgrades also include a high-tech differential, new wheels and a wider choice of colours.

To be precise, the more powerful Audis are both 30 hp and 50 Nm stronger than the standard versions. This brings the power to 630 hp and the torque to 850 Nm. Both Performance models go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds faster than the regular RS 6 and RS 7. The top speed is now 280 km/h. The 4.0-liter V8 draws the extra power from larger turbos and higher boost pressure.

A smart differential and better sound in the Audis

Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission and is distributed by a smart differential. This reacts to slipping tires and ensures that enough torque is sent to the correct axle. As a result, you can corner with more precision and experience less understeer.

The Performance versions leave out the snack and thus save 8 kilos. This brings the dry weight of the RS 6 to 2,090 kilograms and that of the RS 7 to 2,065 kilograms. Part of the weight loss is due to less insulation in the engine compartment, rear and cabin of the cars. As a result, you should also be able to hear the engine noise better. So a win-win situation.

Of course, a lot will also change on the outside. You can choose from two new colors and there are new 22-inch wheels. These wheels are 5 kilos lighter than those on the RS 6 and RS 7 and are wrapped in Continental sports tyres. In the Netherlands, the Audi RS 6 Performance is sold for 213,942 euros, which is more than 15,000 euros more than the RS 6 Avant must yield. The new RS 7 is slightly less than 15,000 euros more expensive at 216,808 euros. Do you think it’s worth it?