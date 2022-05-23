It has happened with some regularity lately that we get out of an electric car and think: ‘if this is the future, then it’s not all that bad’. It zooms into the driveway with the greatest of ease, leaves every lease driver with an S-Line package sulking at the traffic light and with the current batteries you come a long way. We have now passed the denial phase, but just as we approach the ‘acceptance’ phase, something like an Audi RS 3 comes along. It takes us twenty steps back in mourning the petrol engine. Back to puppy love, even.

The fact that Audi, at the time when the regulators tighten the CO2 thumbscrews, still chooses to release another five-cylinder, gives us the impression that they are the same as we are. Of course, we completely understand the need for greening. But oh, what a pity. Audi should think so too. We wouldn’t have been surprised if we soon found a handwritten note in the glove box in a Q4 e-tron that read ‘Help, we need to build battery cars’.

There are very few five-cylinders left

Audi is currently the only brand that builds a five-cylinder. Come on, you can count Cupra, because that puts this engine in the Formentor (which is not available in the Netherlands, by the way). Even more than a V6 engine, the sound of the five-cylinder does something to you, even now a particulate filter and a turbo gag the engine. It starts with the cold start, where the five cylinders come to life a bit moody and raw. Just long enough to let the neighbors peek through the blinds, the engine revs a little higher, before calming down and idling quietly. It’s an excellent way to start the day. And just to be clear: according to Audi, none of the sound comes in through the speakers (although we would swear it does…).

In the normal driving modes, the engine is always very slightly present, but it is best to set up the Individual mode yourself so that the exhaust is always on ‘present’, as Audi calls it. The civilized mode is really only useful for those who promised ‘not to be home too late’. Or just always drive in Performance mode, where the RS 3 kicks things up a notch and makes itself heard loudly.

The Audi RS 3 Limousine is not economical

You will take the extra consumption, which is never really much lower than 10 liters per 100 kilometers anyway. The RS 3 tries to reduce consumption with a long seventh gear. It is astonishing to see how poorly the Audi with 400 hp in its seven moves forward at 100 km/h. That is why the bin in automatic mode already switches back immediately if you even look at the accelerator on the highway. Causes some delay, but that’s small beer.

Speaking of being present; although it is really just an A3 with a big slap on the fingers of the tax authorities, we rarely got so much attention on the highway. Even more than with any Bentley or Porsche. A ride, at least on the weekend, without being photographed or without a window going down with a friendly wave of the hand, was impossible. Perhaps because it is the sedan version, because you don’t see it often, but mainly because many people consider this an attainable dream car – or at least once as a second-hand car.

The price of the Audi RS 3 Limousine

We are not sure whether these people realize that the starting price of this Audi RS 3 Limousine is now more than 95,000 euros (64,230 euros in Belgium). The price is not even 1,000 euros higher than that of the RS 3 Sportback. And then you still have to check the necessary options, such as LED matrix lamps (847 euros), the sports exhaust (1,210 euros), head-up display (1,120 euros), sports suspension (1,210 euros) and go ahead, do the jack of 35. euros. Typically, by the way, that with a car of more than a ton you still have a blank button on the steering wheel and in the center console.

We are very aware of how easy it is to chat with other people’s money, but if we were saving for an S3, we would really save the 24,000 euros (in Belgium only 14,000 euros) for an RS 3. The S3 mostly feels like a fast A3 and the RS 3 really feels like a completely different animal. And let’s be honest: you won’t get many more chances to ever own a new five-cylinder.

The RS has drift mode

In addition to the five-cylinder, Audi also installs Torque Rear in the menu of driving modes. In this mode you could in theory lay down nice drifts. It is even possible to send all the power to one rear wheel. We are confident that this will work, but given the poor weather conditions during the test and the fact that we do not want to be the people on the other end of the line when Audi gets that call, we have declined.

We can say that thanks to the four-wheel drive, the car is a formidable partner to brave one of the biggest storms in the Netherlands since ages, although the car has a lot of problems with the deep puddles due to the wide front tires (which are wider than the rear); he sometimes wants to dive left or right.

An Audi TT with extra doors?

What is less dimensioned, is the headroom behind. The two extra doors make the RS 3 very practical, especially for your belongings, but if someone has to get in the back with some regularity, it’s better to take the Sportback. Rather see the Audi RS 3 Limousine as a slightly more practical alternative to the TT RS.

In the front it is more than fine, although the sports seats may offer just a little more lateral support. Something you do need with the untold amount of grip that the Audi RS 3 Limousine even has on winter tires. And did you mention he’s crazy fast? Well, with these.

Specifications Audi RS 3 Limousine (2022)

engine

2,480 cc

five-cylinder turbo

400 hp @ 5,600 rpm

500 Nm @ 2,250 rpm

Drive

four wheels

7v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.8 s

top 280 km/h

Consumption (average)

8.9 l/100 km

202 g/km CO2, E-label

Dimensions

4,542 x 1,861 x 1,412 mm (lxwxh)

2,631mm (wheelbase)

1,650 kg

55 l (petrol)

321 l (luggage)

Prices

€95,484 (NL)

€ 64,230 (B)