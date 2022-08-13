As any seasoned test driver will tell you, the new Audi R8 is a spectacular supercar that really only has one flaw: it’s only available with a dual-clutch automatic transmission. The R8 no longer has a manual transmission, which is a scandal.

In fact, the only two things on board that still contain the word ‘hand’ are the glove box and the manual. And guys, that last one, that’s one of them. It’s paper, lives in that locker and is, officially, huge.

Yes, in the kind of utterly useless research that I wholeheartedly welcome, a company called ScrapCarComparisons has taken on the noble task of analyzing the manuals for some of the best-selling cars of our time. And it found that, if you count the words, the longest of them all was the Audi R8, at a mind-boggling 616,000 words.

The R8’s manual, ScrapCarComparisons wisely pointed out, is 28,000 words longer than War and peace and would take an average reader 43 hours to read in its entirety. Which is a bit of an unfair comparison, because even the most dedicated new car owner wouldn’t read his manual from front to back.

The R8’s manual isn’t a bit longer than average. He is a lot longer. The Ferrari 812 Superfast manual? Only 48,000 words. Is the R8 really thirteen times as complicated as an 812 Superfast? Or has Ferrari thought that the kind of customer in the market for an 800 horsepower, 8,900 rpm V12 firestorm might be a little too… edgy to spend 43 hours delving into the finer points of the bluetooth system?

Maybe it’s about value for money. After all, the R8 has always boasted that it delivers more supercar experience for less money, and as for the manual: well, that’s right. That said, would Audi have thought about the impact of all those words on the power-to-weight ratio? In this age of small profits, carrying all that ink and paper could cost you several precious milliseconds on the Nürburgring.

(Oh, by the way, I know what you’re thinking: how long is the Lamborghini Huracán’s manual? They’re close relatives after all, so you’d assume it’s about the same length, right? Wrong. The Huracán’s is just full with drawings of fire-breathing missiles and dogs on skateboards.)

ScrapCarComparisons’ excellent research was not limited to length, but also looked at readability. The most complicated manual turned out to be that of the McLaren 765LT, which, although only 59,000 words long, achieved a ‘readability score’ of 44.3. By which Ulysses (James Joyce’s book, not Fiat’s MPV) is reduced to a kind The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

The easiest to read manual? That of the Tesla Model Y, which can apparently be understood by an average twelve-year-old. At least, at least until Elon has one over the air update aims to complicate things considerably…