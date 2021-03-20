The Audi Q7 and Q8, as well as their plug-in hybrid versions and the sports SQ7 and SQ8, receive exclusively for the Spanish market the new special plus editions, which are characterized by a very complete equipment, especially in relation to to driving assistants, without neglecting sportiness and comfort.

Based on Audi’s S line and Black line finishes, the new S line plus and Black line plus editions can be chosen with any of the engines available for the four-ring brand’s two SUVs: the 55 TFSIe plug-in hybrids. and 60 TFSIe with 381 CV or 462 CV, respectively; the 45 TDI quattro with 231 hp; the 50 TDI quattro with 286 hp; and, in the case of the Audi Q8, also in the 55 TFSI quattro version, with 340 hp.

The S line plus editions add the Matrix LED headlights, the panoramic roof, the electric front seats with memory and the electrically folding exterior mirrors, also with memory function, to the S line equipment. In addition, the City assistants package and the new parking assistants package plus are included in this edition. The price of these special editions is 5,500 additional euros versus an Audi Q7 or a Q8 with an S line finish.

In the case of the Black line plus editions, which take the Black line equipment as a starting point, in addition to all the additional elements of the S line plus, the Tour assistant package, the S sports seats with leather upholstery are also added. Valcona with diamond upholstery, plus rear bench seat, heated steering wheel and ambient and contour lighting package. The surcharge of the special edition Black line plus over the black line finish is 8,500 euros.

Also in the Audi SQ7 and SQ8 sports versions, both with the 507 hp TFSI engine, these new plus editions are offered. Regarding the very complete standard equipment that the S versions carry, the SQ7 plus and SQ8 plus add all the additional equipment included in the Black line plus of the Q7 and Q8 ranges. Particularly noteworthy in these series plus is the complete set of assistants included in the City, Tour packages and in the parking attendants package plus.