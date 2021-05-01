Biden, yesterday, upon arrival in Philadelphia. OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

The first 100 days of a president’s first term in office have become an important symbolic milestone by which success is judged. In the case of Joe Biden, progressives around the world not only analyze his initial successes, but question whether he has begun to change the political conventions of progressive politics and put an end to the paradigm established by the Third Way and its predecessors. .

First, when it comes to political strategy and the use of “political capital,” it appears that for Biden the context, as well as the strategy, has radically changed. I remember in the early 2000s a conversation parallel to a Progressive Governance Summit. Tony Blair’s advisers were trying to convince Gerhard Schröder’s to carry out labor market reforms in Germany. The key to the discussion was whether to intervene early to “make things difficult while you have political capital,” in the hope that it would pay off politically later. Schröder waited, and many argue that Merkel benefited the most politically.

While Biden has wasted no time pushing his political agenda forward, his impact on his political capital is different. When he was sworn in, Biden’s ability to quickly distribute the vaccines and push for a major fiscal response to the economic downturn seemed slim. However, it turned out that this was not the case at all. Biden’s policies are very popular with the people but not with the Republican Party. In addition, its intention to fund future investments for transportation infrastructure, renewable energy, and education and childcare by taxing the wealthy and for-profit businesses is also welcome. By acting boldly and swiftly, Biden has not used up his political capital at first in hopes of reaping the rewards later, and has pushed for a political program that has provided him with short-term payoffs.

Second, Biden’s national recovery program is based on a different economic philosophy than the one advocated by the Third Way. His decision to give unconditional help to those in need or to propose the idea of ​​universal child care, which contrasts enormously with the approach of the 1990s and 2000s when social benefits were always linked to conditional incentives to work. Likewise, while the Third Way was trying to incentivize companies with tax cuts to help increase the pie of the economy, Biden’s Plan for American Families will be financed by taxes on the wealthy and profitable companies. This view of the economy is more like a layered cake than a pie, and is based on the belief that the “bottom layer” on which the economy sits is critical to economic growth, and must be invested. in it a priori, even if that means eliminating a part of the glaze and the cherries from those on top.

Third, Biden has taken a much more aggressive stance on globalization than Obama or Clinton. Third Way politicians believed that little could be done to mitigate some of the most negative effects of globalization. Instead, Biden and his Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, have already proposed a global base tax rate for corporate tax and eliminate the tax loopholes that have so far allowed multinational companies to tailor how and when they report their profits to minimize losses. tax payments. Biden has also shown his willingness to exercise leadership on climate by hosting a summit of world leaders on Earth Day. And, looking to the future, it seems that the president also intends to complement this economic and climate internationalism with a greater defense of democratic values ​​in the world. Although the pandemic may prevent him from holding a Democracy Summit during his first year in office, it seems clear that his willingness to confront the enemies of democracy at home and abroad is far greater than that of his predecessors.

Therefore, Biden’s willingness to be bold to drive a better, fairer and greener recovery is supported by a new economic vision, and his increased awareness of the importance of addressing the global context of national politics. In this sense, it represents a significant departure from the progressive politics of its predecessors, and seems to have more in common with Roosevelt’s postwar politics. It remains to be seen whether this will serve as a model for other progressives to follow. Biden’s political capital is growing, but he still has the toughest challenges to tackle. And while his political program is popular now, many of those who voted for him to be president expected him to be far more cautious than he has turned out to be. We’ll see if that boldness wins him votes in the future. Yet there is no question that Biden has made a bold start.

Matt browne is a principal investigator for American Progress and founder of the Global Progress Summit.

Translation of News Clips.