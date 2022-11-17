Two everyday objects, a quilt patchwork and a Regency-style mahogany side table, practically enclose the universe of the writer Joan Didion. The first covered the bed of her daughter Quintana Roo in the apartment where they lived in Manhattan, and her husband, also a writer John Gregory Dunne, collapsed dead on top of the other family home in California. The table plays an essential role, beyond the pure propsin The year of magical thinkingthe book that the American author, who died last December in New York, wrote about the death of her husband, in 2003.

The bedspread and table are part of Didion’s personal items auction, a fascinating mix of art, literature and memorabilia containing everything from pans and sea shells to sunglasses with faux tortoiseshell frames, three batches of unused notebooks, French makeup powder boxes to store clips and endless gadgets from the creative activity of Didion, finalist of the Pulitzer prize with the cited work, the best known of his and his presentation to readers in Spanish. Proceeds from the auction, which does not include funds from the couple’s joint archive, will go towards funding care and research into Parkinson’s and other neurological diseases at Columbia University and a women’s writing fellowship in Sacramento, California. Didion died at the age of 87, due to complications from Parkinson’s that she suffered.

The intrinsic value of the objects is mixed with the vital imprint of its owner, which multiplies the initial evaluation of the same carried out by the auction firm Stair Galleries, located in a bucolic town in the State of New York, which for weeks has been pilgrimage a legion of admirers and curious. To calculate the starting price, the gallery owners compared the objects with other similar ones on the auction and second-hand circuit, and thus, for example, they set the one on Didion’s work table, a simple oak top on four legs, between 200 and 500 dollars. In the virtual bid the furniture reached 10,000. The most valuable desk, however, is a period piece, finely carved in oak, walnut and red maple and bought by Didion’s parents from a California cabinetmaker, which the Dunne-Didion couple moved to their New York home and it became one of the most expensive pieces in the auction, 60,000.

The bidding has been held virtually, for several days. The catalogue, titled An American Icon: Items from the Joan Didion Collection, consisted of 224 lots, some with ridiculous prices for what is usually expected from an auction: carved silver chandeliers for $200, for example; desk objects for 40. In addition to abundant household items (cutlery, crockery, mirrors, cushions and an assortment of fabulous Creuset pans, which refers to one of his great hobbies, cooking), books, many of them with his signature on the flyleaf, occupied a pre-eminent place in the collection. Grouped thematically, her titles shed light on the interests of journalist Didion: political and current affairs abound, from the Vietnam War to the Iraq War, or the civil war in El Salvador, which she covered as a journalist. There is no shortage of the great authors of North American literature, nor is there a wide collection of cookbooks. The most valued were the different editions of the author’s works.

The section for works of art (48 in total, including paintings, drawings and photographs) registered the highest bids. The most expensive pieces are a drawing by Cy Twombly, sold for $50,000 (from a starting price of $5,000-7,000) and a similarly revalued painting by Rauschenberg: with an initial estimate of $1,000, it sold for $27,000. An engraving by Bruce Nauman broke all records: from the initial 200 dollars, up to 32,500. The works of art all belong to contemporary authors, from Richard Serra or Edward Ruscha to Richard Diebenkorn ($85,000 for one of his paintings, the most expensive work).

The quilt that wrapped the dreams of Quintana Roo was auctioned for 8,000 dollars, from the initial 500, and the table on which his father collapsed, only 4,250, slightly above its starting price, as if it still projected the ominous. A mother-daughter photograph by Annie Leibovitz fetched 18,000, while an iconic black-and-white portrait of the writer, dressed in black like an existentialist and with that French bang of hers, fetched 12,000. An indissoluble image of her everlasting sunglasses, so chic and at the same time so imposted -the frame is fake tortoiseshell-, which were auctioned off for $27,000. During her lifetime, Didios auctioned two pairs of sunglasses to finance the filming of a documentary.

Quintana Roo, the only daughter of the couple, fell seriously ill in 2003 and her father, whom she survived for only two years, died a few days later. after writing The year of magical thinking on the death of her husband, Didion dedicated blue nights to the loss of his daughter, who had been adopted as a baby, turning his work into an exercise in lucidity exacerbated by pain and absence while his public presence faded. A cult author, Didion led a life back and forth between California and Manhattan. After winning a writing contest in the magazine Vogue In the 1950s, his career spanned more than five decades, writing essays, autobiography and fiction, as well as screenplays. forerunner of new journalism, although partly overshadowed by her male colleagues because of her status as a woman; chronicler of the hippy movement, she was also one of the first voices to question the judicial process in the case of the Central Park Fivethe five black and Latino children in New York convicted of a crime they did not commit.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe