Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The second tent, Hayran, will be launched in the Razeen area of ​​the capital, Abu Dhabi, next Tuesday, with a large participation of camel owners from various countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The first day will witness the holding of the “Al-Wadha” round, during which the first-place winner will receive a sword and a cash prize, in addition to financial prizes for the winners to the tenth-place finisher.

On the second day, the Organizing Committee allocated 3 rounds for local Asayel, where the first-place finisher in the main round gets a sword and a Land Cruiser pickup, and valuable prizes for the rest of the centers go to the tenth-place finisher.

In the second and third open and production halves, the winners of the first to tenth positions will receive valuable cash prizes.

On the last day of Al-Majahim, the winner of the main round will get a sword and a Land Cruiser pickup, and the rest of the centers to the tenth-place finisher will receive valuable cash prizes, and the winners of the second and third rounds of open and production, from the first to the tenth place, will receive valuable cash prizes.

Hariz Hamad Al-Minhali, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Auction, thanked the wise leadership for the great support that the camel sector enjoys in general, and camel auctions in particular. Tampering with the camels present throughout the days of the competition.

Al-Menhali confirmed that the organizing committee was keen to provide comfort for the participants, by allocating an air-conditioned tent that can accommodate more than 2,500 participants, explaining that all committees are fully prepared to receive the competition next Tuesday.