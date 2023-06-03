The Bavarians have already come forward, as well as Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, but also watch out for the French champions. The bianconeri aim to collect the amount spent 17 months ago

What if Dusan Vlahovic followed in the footsteps of Matthijs De Ligt? Bayern Munich, in the hunt for Lewandowski’s heir, moved early in the auction for the Serbian Juventus center forward. And the advantage is no small one compared to first-rate competition. While waiting for the strategy for the transfer market to be defined in Paris, two other first-tier clubs have come forward with the Juventus top management. In fact, both Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have concrete proposals. But the emissaries of the Blues and the Colchoneros have anchored their offers in exchanges. In particular, Miguel Angel Gil’s company would like to return Alvaro Morata to Juve to integrate the economic counterpart. Instead, Chelsea has proposed starting the dialogue starting from Romelu Lukaku, now on loan at Inter. But above all this lead appears unlikely, also in the light of the recent controversies with the Belgian centre-forward following the racist chants. Obviously in this interim phase it must be taken into account that significant updates may already arrive in the coming weeks. And Juve are in no hurry, for various reasons. See also Indictments, budget to be reviewed and new board of directors: Juve's first three games after the turning point

The situation — In January 2022 it should be remembered that the Agnelli family financed an 80 million euro operation (including bonuses) to get ahead of the competition and snatch the Serbian international from Fiorentina. Now the need to put the forward up for sale is clearly linked to the concrete possibility that Allegri’s team will not be able to play internationally next season. Also because the interested party looks carefully at these prospects. This does not mean, however, that Juventus are resigned to selling him at any cost. The canvas is now clear: in Turin they expect to collect at least as much from his sacrifice. If not more. With these assumptions, Continassa aims to fuel an auction that may perhaps involve other top-level companies. And then it shouldn’t be overlooked that the Bianconeri top management are counting on entrusting the keys to the transfer market to Cristiano Giuntoli shortly. The Tuscan manager plans to get the green light from Aurelio De Laurentiis as early as next week; And if that were the case, Vlahovic’s would be one of the first dossiers to his attention. See also Suzuki apotheosis: Bordonaro-Briani Champions at Baja Marche

Contacts — The interest of the German champion club has emerged for some time now. As with De Ligt a year ago, it was the former Juventus player Salihamidzic who made contact with the Juventus representatives. But last week the manager was removed from office along with Kahn. With the return of Rumenigge, the completion of the new Bavarian organizational chart is expected to understand who will be the next interlocutor. In any case, Bayern have the opportunity to spend an important amount, close to Juventus’ wishes. It is true that Dusan has performed below expectations this season, but around Europe there are no centre-forwards of his age with such strong potential. And in any case, the German solution may be welcome to the player, considering the long-term ambitions of the team coached by Tuchel. Last year, De Ligt’s choice in favor of the Bavarians was decisive: will the same thing happen with Vlahovic too? For now, no clear signals have arrived from his entourage on this point: he too, evidently, is sniffing the air before the big step. This is the reason why both Atletico Madrid and Chelsea consider themselves still in the running, declaring their willingness to submit new offers shortly. Everything suggests that the next episodes will have to start from offers of more than 70 million euros to get out of the preliminary phase and enter the realm of real negotiations. In this regard, the presence of PSG should never be forgotten. The French club is also looking for a forward-looking centre-forward and it is no coincidence that they have followed the evolution of Dusan’s health in recent months. See also If Barça wants to play in the Champions League next year it will have to focus on LaLiga and "forget" about the Europa League

June 3, 2023 (change June 3, 2023 | 00:35)

