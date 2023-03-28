Vitor Roque is one of the brightest pearls in world football. The young striker, only 18 years old, has very high goalscoring records that place him as one of the great talents on the planet, so much so that he has even earned a place within the absolute Brazil National Team. His present is encouraging, but there is no doubt that his future is hopeful. It is unknown what the ceiling will be for such an enhanced performance striker.
In this way, Roque will be one of the leading names for the summer market. The goalscorer is in the sights of all the world’s giants and although he has made it clear that his priority is Barcelona, the financial situation of the Blaugrana club does not guarantee him a place in the squad for the following season. For this reason, both the player and his environment will begin to listen to offers unrelated to those of Laporta and company.
Roque’s father will be in London in the following hours where he will have a meeting with the agents of Chelsea and Arsenal to find out what both Premier League clubs offer his son. The two teams have similar economic conditions and can afford their arrival. Once he finishes his visit to the English, Vitor’s father will fly to Barcelona where he will have a second talk with the people of Barcelona to define whether or not there are real options.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#auction #Vitor #Roque #begins
Leave a Reply