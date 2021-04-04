How to explain the serious – and unusual – blood problems seen in some people vaccinated against covid-19 with AstraZeneca? This pressing question still remains unanswered, a few days before the meeting of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) next week. Problems seen in some people vaccinated with AstraZeneca they are not ordinary thrombi (formation of blood clots), as initially reported, but a “very atypical” phenomenon, stressed the French Medicines Agency (ANSM).

Is about «Thrombosis of the great veins, atypical due to their location (mostly cerebral, but also digestive), which may be associated with thrombocytopenia [un déficit de plaquetas sanguíneas] or to coagulation problems “, such as bleeding, according to the ANSM.

In mid-March, the Paul-Ehrlich Medical Institute (PEI), which advises the German government, reported a «Surprising accumulation of a very unusual specific form of cerebral venous thrombosis, associated with a deficiency of blood platelets «. According to specialists, this very specific picture leads us to think of a phenomenon called disseminated intravascular coagulation (DICD).

These are “exceptional syndromes, which occur in cases of severe septicemia” and which can translate into “thrombosis and hemorrhages”, the infectologist Odile Launay, a member of the Committee for anticovid vaccines created by the French government, recently explained to AFP. “No causality relationship has been proven, but it is possible and additional analyzes are being carried out”said on Wednesday the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which will meet again to discuss this issue from April 6 to 9.

However, other specialists from Europe were more categorical. «You have to stop speculating to know if there is a relationship or not. All of these cases had symptoms between three and ten days after the AstraZeneca injection. We have not found any other triggering factor «, explained on March 27 to the Norwegian channel TV2 Pål André Holme, head of a team at the National Hospital in Oslo, which works on these cases. “The Norwegian drug agency considers that there is a probable relationship with the vaccine,” Steinar Madsen, one of its officials, told AFP.

For its part, the ANSM confirmed on March 26 the existence of a “low” risk, based on “the very atypical character of these thromboses, their close clinical pictures and the homogeneous period of onset”.

That is the main question. According to figures from the EMA, presented on Wednesday, they have been detected to date 62 cases of cerebral venous thrombosis in the world, including 44 in the 30 countries of the European Economic Area (EU, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein), for 9.2 million doses of vaccine administered. There have been 14 deaths, although they could not be safely attributed to these atypical thromboses, said the director of the EMA, Emer Cooke, on Wednesday in a videoconference.

However, the agency specified that this data was fragmented. In Germany, 31 suspected cases of cerebral venous thrombosis (19 of which were accompanied by a decrease in blood platelets), with 9 deaths, according to the Paul-Ehrlich Institute. That represents 1 case for every 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine administered (2.8 million).

Cases were also recorded in France (12 cases, including 4 deaths, for 1.9 million injections, according to the ANSM); in Norway (5 cases, including 3 deaths, per 120,000 injections) and in the Netherlands.

The United Kingdom, which used this immunizer to a large extent in its vaccination campaign, in the balance issued on Saturday mentions 30 cases, including seven deaths, out of a total of 18.1 million doses administered.

But, as with all medicines, the key is to weigh the risks and benefits. “The benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing covid-19, which leads to hospitalizations and deaths, outweigh the risks of side effects,” the EMA insisted on Wednesday, as it had done on March 18 after the first alerts.

So far, the majority of cases occurred in people under 65, mostly women. But no conclusions can be drawn, as this may be due to the fact that this vaccine has been used initially, especially in young people.

Furthermore, the fact that there are mainly women in the registered cases may be due to the fact that the vaccine has been widely used in the vaccination of health personnel, a priority category of the population. A sector in which many women work.

“At the moment, the tests did not identify specific risk factors for these very isolated events, such as age, sex or a medical history that includes blood clot problems,” said the EMA. Still, after the first wave of suspensions, in mid-March, some countries decided to stop using the vaccine below a certain age. On Tuesday, Germany decided to restrict its use to those under 60 and Canada suspended its use in those under 55. France stopped using it in those under 55 years old and Sweden and Finland, 65 years old.

“We not only have one vaccine, we have several. So it seems to me that it makes sense to reserve AstraZeneca for older people«Sandra Ciesek, a virologist at the Goethe University in Frankfurt, told the journal Science. Norway and Denmark opted to completely suspend the use of the vaccine, for now.

Several hypotheses have been formulated, which the EMA will have to clarify. In a study published online on March 28, but not yet evaluated by other scientists, German and Austrian researchers established a simile with another known mechanism. The AstraZeneca Vaccine Associated Phenomenon “Clinically resembles heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT)”said the team of scientists, led by Andreas Greinacher (University of Greifswald).

The TIH is a abnormal, severe and unusual immune reaction triggered in some patients by an anticoagulant medicine, heparin. The group of researchers proposes that a name be given to the phenomenon observed with the AstraZeneca vaccine (the acronym in English VIPIT).

On March 18, the Oslo National Hospital team had already considered that these cases could be explained by “A powerful immune response” caused by the vaccine.

The French group of researchers and doctors «Du côté de la science» (On the side of science) is also committed to “A strong immune reaction” and he hypothesizes that it all starts with “the accidental injection of the vaccine into a vein in the deltoid muscle” (in the shoulder). “In the presence of factors not integrally identified,” this “accidental intravenous injection […] it would provoke a discordant immune reaction “, points out the group of scientists on its website.