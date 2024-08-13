EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Almost ten years ago, Isabel Méndez, a housewife and church worker, was walking near the spring that supplied water to the 5,000 residents of her Cipreses community, on the crest of the central volcanic mountain range in Costa Rica, and was surprised to see a white layer on the ground among the vegetable fields. She was walking through the woods because she intended to prepare the traditional mass so that the community could ask the Virgin of the Angels for the rains desired by the farmers, but the woman’s concern ended up being the beginning of another story. The result was a long environmental struggle, until, in 2024, she achieved the banning of chlorothalonil, a fungicide banned in Europe for being probably carcinogenic to humans and which in this conservative mountain town was used in an uncontrolled manner and contaminated the aqueduct, according to laboratory tests from the National University verified in Switzerland.

To achieve this, she went through a labyrinth of institutional documents, consultations and negotiations that she made with EcoCipreses, the community group that Méndez formed with four neighbors. As an atypical environmentalist, she believes that there is also divine merit, she says, recalling tense episodes along with other funny ones from the last decade, while looking through a pile of documents. She reviews the work she did with the group in defense of the environment until she managed to get the ban on chlorothalonil signed throughout Costa Rica by the handwriting of the president himself, Rodrigo Chaves, a critic of environmental causes.

More information

“Chlorothalonil poses significant health concerns for individuals as it is categorized as a probable human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and also poses health concerns due to its potential to be an endocrine disruptor and cause effects on embryonic development,” reads the order banning the product, which was the fourth best-selling product in the country.

The creators of EcoCipreses still find it incredible that this presidential decree was able to be pushed through and put into effect in July. It was a sign that, after all, Costa Rican health institutions accepted the danger posed by the use of this agrochemical and agricultural authorities reluctantly admitted the need for its prohibition. Although this only happened after the Constitutional Court issued a resolution in mid-2023 in favor of the complaint by Méndez and his group.

Vegetable cultivation in the Cipreses de Oreamuno community in the province of Cartago, Costa Rica. Carlos Herrera

The presidential signature was confirmation that there are also environmental struggles with a happy ending. The vice president and Minister of Health, Mary Munive, celebrated this by visiting a nearby town to ask citizens to report the sale or use of chlorothalonil and to launch a sampling plan in other aqueducts in the region, where some 60,000 people live and where the vast majority of potatoes, carrots and cabbages for the rest of the country come from.

“We are proud to know that we succeeded because we understand that, on the other side of the door, there were great economic interests of the companies that marketed it. There were times when we doubted whether we would succeed, we felt afraid and received threats,” says Méndez after revisiting the site where, in 2014, the initial concern arose that led her to ask questions, to work with neighbors, to ask for support from universities and to generate contacts with other forces that helped to raise the complaint to a national scale.

Although Méndez, looking at the crops, suspects that some farmers continue to use the dangerous pesticide because of smuggling, she also sees the glass half full and lets out a smile. She believes that the ban also brought about a wake-up call, because vegetation has grown around the spring where until a few months ago the vegetable crops almost touched the water source. A few producers have even turned to organic methods. For this reason, the activist presumes that the natural source of water is no longer as exposed to this pesticide, whose residues are more persistent in the environment, which increased the probability of it filtering into the ground, into the water tables, into the aqueduct and into the taps of the houses, according to the specialists who helped the cause from the Regional Institute for Studies on Toxic Substances (IRET) of the National University.

Environmental leader Isabel Méndez managed to prevent the sale and use of chlorothalonil, an agrochemical that is banned in Europe as a probable carcinogen. Carlos Herrera

“We had to learn a lot about how agrochemicals work and also how state institutions work, how to report and how to find allies,” says Méndez, mentioning the enthusiasm that her colleagues at EcoCipreses also had in this fight. She mentions Jordan, a twenty-something school teacher, and two neighboring housewives and farmers named Ana María and Karla. She also talks about the contribution of Fabián Pacheco, another member of the team who had years of experience as an environmentalist at the national level and who soon became friends with Isabel, who defines herself as a social fighter from the church, from the village school or from her home, where she often takes care of her grandchildren and knits among images of the Virgin of the Angels.

It was a struggle for community participation in a country not given to citizen activism; hence the double value that accredits it and the recognition that the woman has received as a leader in defense of the environment.

“The group was small, but little by little we received support from other people who saw the steps we took until we achieved the ban,” recalls the woman, also alluding to the hostility they received from people close to the communal board that administers the aqueduct and which is presided over by an important local agricultural producer who, precisely, has defended chlorothalonil as harmless. The local association gave little importance to the relationship with cancer that has been pointed out in European countries and to the reasons why companies send to other nations what they cannot sell in their territories of origin. In other communities near Cipreses, on the other hand, the committee in charge of the aqueduct ended up joining the complaints of the environmental group and now they also applaud the total ban of the product.

But not everything is solved, warns Méndez. The alerts are still on due to suspicions of the illegal commercialization of the product brought from Panama and the years that the purification of the springs may take. The team will not lower its guard until there is evidence that the water is reaching homes clean and distribution by tanker trucks is no longer necessary, something that has been happening since 2022, when a first health alert was issued recommending avoiding consuming the water. Also pending is the sampling of more aqueducts in the region and surveillance of other agrochemical products in Costa Rica, the country in the world with the highest consumption of pesticides per hectare, according to a 2021 study sponsored by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The priorities now are to control the substances contained in the vegetables that the national population eats and to keep the water sources clean in times of national difficulties to guarantee access to drinking water. That is why they also share with other Costa Rican communities the experience on how to organize themselves in the face of threats to water resources.

“My father was a farmer, like almost everyone here, and he died of gastric cancer. There are many cases of cancer in this area and doctors almost guarantee that it is because of pesticides. Our health is at stake, as is the water for my children and grandchildren. The State has institutions that can help, but they only respond if there is pressure from the people, from us, if we organize and stand up against very large economic interests,” says the leader. She also speaks of the importance of “local culture,” referring to agricultural customs and the strong presence of billboards or warehouses of pesticide brands that are still part of this rural landscape where a water delivery truck passes by every day. At least, until further notice.