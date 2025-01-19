In this small town in Huesca, Latrewhich has less than 20 inhabitants, A new “saint” has appeared on the roof of the portico of his church.

There are many religious paintings that decorate the wallsbut one has drawn special attention and generated controversy: San Matías appeared with the face of the man who sponsored the worka businessman from the area.

Due to the echo of this news and the confrontation it could cause, In a matter of days the face of the criticized image has changed and, it seems that it already looks more like the face of the saint than that of the businessman. A person who, by the way, He had already been previously convicted of fraud.

