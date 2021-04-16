The Attorney General of the Nation ruled that the Supreme Court is competent to resolve the proposal made by the government of the City of Buenos Aires so that the presence of the classes is guaranteed.

The opinion was signed by the Attorney Laura Monti, who argued that the process must be processed before the high court.

With that writing, the Supreme Court is already in a position to determine whether to the treatment of the action of unconstitutionality with a request for a precautionary measure to suspend the validity of the presidential decree that ordered the closure of schools in the City of Buenos Aires and Greater Buenos Aires for two weeks.

The City’s claim was based on three axes: the alleged violation of the autonomy of the City, – “the decision adopted by the National State implies a virtual federal intervention”; the rape of principle of reasonableness – “the suspension of face-to-face classes is not justified in empirical data” – and the violation of the principle of federal supremacy, according to which “the supremacy of the National Constitution is declared above all the Argentine legal order.”

The attorney considered that “the only way to reconcile both jurisdictional prerogatives (that of the Nation and that of the City) is by substantiating the action in this instance” by the Court.

The Attorney General of the City, Gabriel Astarloa, stated in the letter presented by the City that the DNU signed by the president Alberto Fernandez, “flagrantly violates the provisions of the National Constitution, insofar as it guarantees respect for the autonomies of the provinces while they ensure primary education, and specifically guarantees and establishes the autonomy of the City of Buenos Aires.”

It was also highlighted that the decree of necessity and urgency questioned “does not present any evidence or study to justify the decision taken in relation to a territory that, although it is the seat of the federal government, has its own autonomous powers in matters of health and education, which cannot be arbitrarily and unjustifiably subjugated “.

Therefore, the City government considered that Decree 241/21 is unconstitutional because it was issued unnecessarily.

Attorney Laura Monti recalled that the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires “has the same position as the provinces in the regulatory system that governs the jurisdiction of the federal courts” and, therefore, “the same right to the original jurisdiction of the Court Supreme Court of the Nation “.

As the Government of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires demands the National State, that you have the right to federal jurisdiction According to the provisions of the National Constitution, “I understand that the only way to reconcile both jurisdictional prerogatives is by substantiating the action in this instance,” that is, the Court has jurisdiction to resolve the claim made by Rodríguez Larreta’s administration.

In the amparo presented to the highest Court, the City requested that a precautionary measure be issued, so that the provisions of Decree 241/21 be suspended, through which the suspension of face-to-face classes in the Autonomous City area is ordered. of Buenos Aires, and that the National State be ordered to abstain, “until the final and final judgment is issued, from carrying out any conduct that implies executing the rule in question.”

In a race against time, the head of the Buenos Aires government said this Friday in a press conference that they will do “the impossible to guarantee the continuity of the classes on Monday”. Meanwhile, the Casa Rosada ratified its position to suspend the opening of educational establishments for fifteen days.

