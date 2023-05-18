The State Attorney General’s Office flatly rejects calling for the banning of EH Bildu as requested by Jucil, the main professional association of the Civil Guard. The Public Ministry, which already ruled out last Wednesday that there were reasons to annul as illegal the 44 candidacies of those convicted for their relationship with ETA, now affirms that “there are no minimally rational indications” that the abertzale formation has incurred in “none of the planned conduct” in the Organic Law of Political Parties to declare the party led by Arnaldo Otegi outlawed.

The report, signed by the Prosecutor of the Chief Chamber of the Technical Secretariat, Ana García León, and by the Chamber Prosecutor of the Contentious-Administrative Section of the Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office, Antonio Narváez, concludes that “in view of his activity, the legality of its means and the compatibility of its aims with democratic principles, Euskal Herria Bildu constitutes a democratic political formation”.

In short, the Public Ministry, after analyzing the Law of Parties and the Constitutional doctrine, settles that there is no matter to start a process of illegalization, especially “taking into account that ETA, as such an organization, and the people who made it up , they have not committed criminal acts since 2011” and that the band “has been dissolved years later.”

The Prosecutor’s Office insists that “there is no reason to challenge those candidacies or request the exclusion of some of the members of those” since “the people who in their day belonged to that organization and arrived, as is the case of these 44 persons, to commit criminal acts in their name and interest” have already served their sentences and, furthermore, “there is no evidence accredited by objective evidence that shows any intention to return to using violence as an instrument at the service of their political goals and ideals.”

Therefore, the State Attorney General’s Office settles that article 9.3 of 3 Organic Law of Political Parties of 2002 is not applicable in this case, which establishes the list of conducts that can lead to the outlawing of a formation, in particular section C (« Regularly include in its governing bodies or in its electoral lists people convicted of terrorist crimes who have not publicly rejected the terrorist aims and means, or maintain a large number of its affiliates double affiliation to organizations or entities linked to a terrorist or violent group »).

Precondition



The courtroom prosecutors maintain that in order to take into account the inclusion of those convicted for their involvement in the candidacies as a determining element, it should first be proven that EH Bildu “has systematically violated fundamental freedoms and rights, the promotion or legitimization of violence as a method to achieve political ends or political support for the action of terrorist organizations”.

“The conducts of article 9.3 of the Law of Parties are in no way independent of the second section of the same precept (that the party itself with” its activity violates democratic principles”) nor can they constitute, by themselves, cause of illegalization ” , emphasizes the tax report.

«EH Bildu does not constitute a political party under the terms of Organic Law 6/2022, of June 27, on Political Parties, but rather a coalition of two parties that, according to the Constitutional Court (in its ruling of May 2011), They have publicly condemned and condemn terrorist violence and have accepted and assumed the exercise of political activity within the democratic and constitutional framework.