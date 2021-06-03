It was at an unusual time that the alarm went off in the computer area of ​​the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation. The specialists detected a load on the internet that was not normal and at midnight the pertinent protocols were applied: the backup servers where all the files of the prosecution services are located were disconnected and then the internet was disconnected. During the day this Thursday, the prosecutors did not have that service, but they did have those corresponding to the management of cases.

The Attorney General in charge of Eduardo Casal, who occupies the position on an interim basis, is working on a final report that allows to elucidate what happened to the Public Prosecutor’s Office server on Wednesday night.

“We hereby request that due to the computer security incident that is taking place, for no reason are USB devices (Pendrives, external disks, etc.) connected to the organism’s PCs”, indicated the message issued by the IT department. of the Attorney General’s Office and that prosecutors as well as MPF personnel read when they sought to connect to the institutional network.

The alert went off Wednesday night. The first movement was observed around 6 pm There was a lot of load on the internet which exposed an unusual movement. This activity continued to rise until the warning signal led the personnel of the IT Directorate to apply the protocols.

The computer security measures were applied in steps, to safeguard the work of all prosecutors and prevent equipment from suffering further damage. The first thing that was determined was the presence “of an abnormal activity, a lot of Internet load at an inappropriate time,” judicial sources explained to Clarín.

This was detected through the antivirus of the system that jumped before this type of activity that is still trying to determine what it responded to. As a preventive action, the detection system forced the disconnection of the

the servers that contain the backups where all the files are located. Immediately afterwards, the internet was disconnected, since “if it is a virus, it spreads through the network,” they indicated.

The first thing that was done was to safeguard the information system, that is, everything corresponding to the causes that each prosecutor’s office investigates and the documentary evidence that is uploaded to them, as evidence, among other movements that the files have on a daily basis. .

This morning, the Public Prosecutor’s Office was operating without the provision of internet, but “the case management systems, both the non-criminal one, and the Coirón, which is the criminal case system of all federal prosecutors,” continued to function, they pointed out to Clarín judicial sources.

Over the hours, the IT Directorate rules out a cyberattack in principle, but they are working on a complete analysis of the situation, which makes it possible to clarify what the unusual activity detected responded to.

The internal notifications were made during midnight and surprised the Public Prosecutor’s Office staff in the morning. It was expected that by the afternoon the internet service would be fully restored.