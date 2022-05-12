This Tuesday, the Attorney General of Colombia, Francisco Barbosamet with his American counterpart, Merrick Garlandin a meeting in which the two officials highlighted and strengthened the ties between the two offices.

Garland used the meeting to thank the cooperation between the justices of Colombia and the United States in the fight against crime.

“When it comes to law enforcement, Colombia is an indispensable partner for the United States. For the past two years, Attorney General Francisco Barbosa Delgado and his office have been the cornerstone of our law enforcement efforts. I hope that under his leadership, our partnership will continue to grow even stronger in the years to come,” Garland said, according to a press release issued by the US Department of Justice.

The meeting took place in Washington and coincided with Barbosa’s two years as head of the Attorney General’s Office.

By the way, Barbosa and Garland promised to continue strengthening the relationship between the two Prosecutors’ Offices whose work “has led to the investigation and prosecution of drug traffickers, cases of transnational crime, human trafficking, money laundering and malicious cyber activity.”

The meeting was also attended by Anne Milgram of the DEA and Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

