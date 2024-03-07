Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney General of the UAE, said that the order of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to release 735 inmates from correctional and penal facilities who were convicted in various cases, on the occasion of the approaching month of Ramadan, expresses The human spirit that forms the core of the lofty values ​​that our true religion urges us to embody and embodies the approach of tolerance and giving and the tender paternal gesture of His Highness towards the people of Emirati society, by granting amnesty to a group of individuals who have strayed from the right path and an opportunity to repent and abide by the laws of the state.”

The Attorney General added in a statement that this noble initiative reflects the comprehensive and wise vision of our wise leadership in achieving a dignified and stable life for the people of the nation, and for everyone residing in the UAE, by enabling the pardoned to rebuild their lives, return to their surroundings with sound intentions, and integrate again into the country. Society are useful people for themselves and those around them, in addition to the keenness of His Highness the President of the State to spread the spirit of hope in the souls of the inmates and bring joy and happiness to the souls of their families on this blessed occasion, in which the values ​​of giving, goodness and mercy are evident, in addition to the fact that this blessing constitutes an important incentive for the rest of the inmates. To commit to good behavior in order to obtain such a pardon in the future.”

On the occasion of the approaching month of Ramadan, Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to the shrine of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” calling on God Almighty to return this blessed occasion to His Highness with good health and wellness, and to The people of the Emirates and our wise leadership are in full health, progress and prosperity.