The attorney general rejects the request for resignation of the PP in the Senate: “He would be making a concession to criminals.”

“If I resigned I would be making a concession to criminals.” It was the response that the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, gave to the Popular Party, that on Tuesday he took out all his artillery in the Senate against the maximum representative of the Public Ministry and requested again to resign in his position. On the role, García Ortiz had been summoned by the Justice Commission to “inform his management” and present the last memory. But his imputation in the case of the alleged documentation filtration of Isabel Díaz Ayuso focused much of the session, marked by the total right offensive.

The attorney general accuses the Civil Guard of providing thousands of “absolutely unnecessary” data about his phone

“You represents a democratic abnormality,” the PP spokeswoman, María José Pardo, who later compared the attorney general with a “vulgar criminal” spokesman for “deleting the evidence of the alleged crime for which Investigates ”and that he accused him of“ attacking ”the Judiciary for his criticism of the action of the Supreme Court and the Civil Guard in the investigations against him, where there has been a massive dissemination of information about the use of his phone does not related to the cause.

Pardo attributed García Ortizun Arnaldo Otegi. “Is it on the side of the victims or the executioners?” Asked the senator.

The cause for the filtration of the Ayuso’s couple becomes a data strainer of the attorney general



During his replica shift, García Ortiz made a closed defense of the work of the institution he directs and tried to defend against the harsh accusations released by the spokeswoman for the main opposition party. Thus, he said that it would be “much more comfortable” to resign, but that it does not because he believes that he would leave in a situation of “weakness” to the prosecution and who happens in office, warning that this gap would be used by phenomena criminals such as terrorism or drug trafficking. “I would be making a concession to criminals, a concession to other people (…) and that could place the Attorney General’s Office in a situation of weakness,” he said.