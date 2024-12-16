The State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, has informed the Senate that he will not appear this December in the Justice Commission due to “previously acquired commitments”, and has expressed his willingness to do so after the “Christmas holidays”, that is , in 2025. The letter, unveiled this Monday by the PP, was sent last Friday to the president of the Commission, Yolanda Ibarrola.

The request for the appearance of the State Attorney General occurred at a time in which he is being investigated for his responsibility in the alleged revelation of secrets of the partner of the president of the Community of Madrid, Alberto González Amador, for crimes against the Treasury. Public.

Popular sources now accuse García Ortiz of resorting to “lies to continue fleeing the Senate” and “not giving explanations for the scandals that corner him.” In this sense, the same sources stated that the prosecutor has a “completely clear” agenda today, Monday the 16th, the afternoon of Thursday the 19th and Friday the 20th.

“We understand that the State Attorney General has to dedicate a lot of time to facing the judicial situation that surrounds him, but it should not be an excuse to avoid his responsibility towards Parliament,” they stressed while once again calling for his resignation.

With all this, García Ortiz will not appear in the Upper House until 2025, despite the fact that on November 20 he announced his availability to appear on both December 4 and 18.